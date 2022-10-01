ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Miami Gets Us Ready For The Weekend In Latest IG Post

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Yung Miami is living it up and living her best life and we love to live vicariously through her!

To kick off the weekend, the City Girl was spotted o Instagram serving face and body in a sexy two piece ensemble while seemingly backstage at a show. The beauty wore a sparkly top with the words “Miami” written across her chest which she paired with a pair of multi colored briefs. She wore her hair in a half up, half down style with loose curls throughout and rocked a beat face with matching red eye shadow to make her makeup pop.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a turned up video of herself getting ready for the weekend. “Happy ***** Friday!” she exclaimed in the social media video before taking a shot.

Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

Well if this didn’t get you ready for the weekend, we’re not sure what will! And the rapper’s followers certainly agree and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Yea! Act bad phuck it!,” one follower commented while another wrote, “Now somebody gone try to get an outfit like this made for their birthday #CareshaDidItFirst” and Yung Miami’s rumored boo Diddy commented with a plethora of fire emojis underneath the post.

