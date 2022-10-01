ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lizzo Models New Yitty Leggings In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm5j4_0iIFYryD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VWrV_0iIFYryD00

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Lizzo recently gave us a Yitty fashion moment that we love and we honestly can’t stop thinking about it!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram earlier this week rocking the latest drop from her Yitty fashion collection which she wore to perfection and we can’t wait to get our hands on it! The “Spotlight” Yitty leggings that the beauty wore were a rustic orange color and featured cut outs throughout to show off her best assets, giving us a “barely there” look that we all love. The starlet paired the look with a matching rustic orange top and wore her hair in finger waves that were gelled own o her face. She paired the look with matching orange heels and did her best Lizzo twerk as she modeled the look for her millions of Instagram fans.

“THE SPOTLIGHT LEGGINGS YALL BEEN WAITING FOR DROPS IN 4… 3… 2 FREAKING DAYS! A PERFECT FIT FOR A STAR… ALL I NEED IS A CRYSTAL FLUTE @YITTY” she captioned the sultry socal media post. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this sexy look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it? Would you cop these leggings?

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Leggings#Lingerie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

Kanye West Wears A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At Yeezy Show

It’s Paris Fashion Week, so I’ve been eagerly watching fashion show stunts. From Michaela Jaé strutting down the runway in a vintage makeshift car to Balenciaga’s odd decision to send beaten faces down a runway made of mud, I was expecting my fair share of fashion headlines. But not Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. But then again, are we surprised?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy