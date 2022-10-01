ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?

If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Oil#Healthy Eating#Nutrition#Linus Regimen#General Health#Dietary Guidelines#Americans#Mercury
Health Digest

Is Green Tea A Good Treatment For Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a lifelong condition that affects nearly every system in your body. Like other autoimmune disorders, it occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive and begins to attack healthy tissues, explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its primary symptoms include joint pain and inflammation, but you may also experience fatigue, unintentional weight loss, or weakness. About 40% of patients develop problems affecting their skin, heart, kidneys, nerves, eyes, and blood vessels, reports the Mayo Clinic. In some cases, this disorder can affect the lungs and bone marrow.
HEALTH
Health Digest

What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?

According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Seafood
Health Digest

Is Liver Good For You?

As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
HEALTH
Health Digest

What Does It Mean When Your Calcium Levels Are High?

Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

The Exercise That Prolongs Life

In this video, Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy discusses a type of high-intensity exercise, how to do it, and how often you should incorporate it into your workout routine. He also discusses the relevant anatomy and the physiological adaptations and benefits on the heart and other cardiovascular structures.
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Are Electrolyte Drinks Actually Good For You?

Sprinters, marathon runners, and other athletes swear by electrolyte drinks for better hydration and faster recovery. These beverages are popular among gym-goers, too, offering both flavor and nutrition. For example, Gatorade Thirst Quencher boasts 22 grams of carbs, 160 milligrams of sodium, 50 milligrams of potassium, and 80 calories per serving. Besides water, it contains sugar, dextrose, salt, citric acid, and additives, such as modified food starch and Red 40.
LIFESTYLE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy