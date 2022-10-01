(CBS DETROIT) - A fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned Saturday on a felony charge after he attempted to solicit a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.He was released from Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 personal bond.Salisbury must not have any contact with minors and was ordered not to use the computer or the internet."Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable, and anyone who does should...

2 DAYS AGO