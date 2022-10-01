Read full article on original website
Fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy arraigned after attempting to solicit a minor
(CBS DETROIT) - A fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned Saturday on a felony charge after he attempted to solicit a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.He was released from Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 personal bond.Salisbury must not have any contact with minors and was ordered not to use the computer or the internet."Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable, and anyone who does should...
fox2detroit.com
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
nbc25news.com
Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Sheriff's Office selling coins
LAPEER, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is selling coins minted with the Sheriff's Office logo. You can purchase them $10 each. They are available at 3231 John Conley Dr. Lapeer, MI. See the post below:
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
The Oakland Press
Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court
The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
Manslaughter conviction handed down in July 2021 'road rage' shooting of a Detroit firefighter
A man was convicted of manslaughter for killing Detroit firefighter Frank Dombrowski after a road rage incident in July 2021. Terell Josey was sentenced to 5-to-15 years in prison. The victim’s sister shared her thoughts on the conviction.
candgnews.com
Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle
UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews case
Jim Matthews murder has shocked a communityWWJ via Facebook. Nobody is quite sure why Jim Matthews' life was taken in the brutal fashion it was. He was an overnight anchor for WWJ radio, and colleagues have sung his praises since news of his death began being reported. Nobody has said a bad word about the man publicly to date.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
Multiple Detroit police officers reportedly placed on leave after deadly shooting of man having mental health crisis
At least four Detroit police officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a man who was having a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
WKHM
Father and Son from Munith and a Milford Man To Face Charges In Plot To Kidnap Governor Whitmer in Jackson County Court
Jury selection is to begin to today in the trial of Joe Morrison, Pete Musico (Munith) and Paul Bellar (Milford). The three men are each charged with gang membership, providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearm. The three men face up to twenty years in prison. All three...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized
DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body. Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block...
nbc25news.com
Police search for suspects on alleged murder of 24-year-old Detroit man
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are looking for information leading to the arrest in the murder of a Detroit man. On June 6, 2022, at around 2:00 a.m., David Brown exited his home after a verbal altercation with someone over the phone. When he left his home, a vehicle pulled up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: South Lyon East High School in lockdown for possible threat
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — South Lyon East High School is in lockdown Tuesday as Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies and K9 units investigate a reported threat. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began on October 4. School officials were told a note was discovered in the bathroom....
