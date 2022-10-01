ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

CBS Detroit

Fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy arraigned after attempting to solicit a minor

(CBS DETROIT) - A fired Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned Saturday on a felony charge after he attempted to solicit a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.He was released from Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 personal bond.Salisbury must not have any contact with minors and was ordered not to use the computer or the internet."Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable, and anyone who does should...
nbc25news.com

Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

Lapeer County Sheriff's Office selling coins

LAPEER, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is selling coins minted with the Sheriff's Office logo. You can purchase them $10 each. They are available at 3231 John Conley Dr. Lapeer, MI. See the post below:
LAPEER, MI
Waterford Township, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court

The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
candgnews.com

Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle

UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
UTICA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
The Flint Journal

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: South Lyon East High School in lockdown for possible threat

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — South Lyon East High School is in lockdown Tuesday as Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies and K9 units investigate a reported threat. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began on October 4. School officials were told a note was discovered in the bathroom....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

