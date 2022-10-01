Read full article on original website
Supply and demand is not the only reason gas prices are spiking
California gas prices are sky high, at nearly $2.60 over the national average. Many Californians say they're not happy about the price spike. A UC Berkeley expert says thee is no expiation for why Californians gas is more expensive.
California about to break all-time high gasoline price
OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
California is likely in for another dry winter
Oakland, California - California is just three days into its new water year and the outlook is grim. The state just capped off the driest three years in its history, yet experts are predicting another dry year ahead. The National Weather Service 3-month, long range outlook, not a forecast or...
Jaywalking is no longer a crime in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it. The new law, the Freedom to Walk Act, says you can cross the street anywhere outside an intersection, but only if it's safe to do so.
Charlie's Law expands marrow donations
A Santa Clara County prosecutor has a new state law named after him. He helped craft legislation that will allow Californians to register for the national marrow donor program through the DMV.
California AG tackles gun violence as Oakland surpasses 100 homicides
OAKLAND, Calif. - California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other prosecutors convened Tuesday in Oakland - a city that just reached its 101th homicide - to discuss how to reduce the number of murders. "We all know what's happening in our nation right now and we all know that it's...
New state law named after South Bay attorney who battled Leukemia
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County attorney now has a new state law named after him. He helped craft the law that will allow Californians to register for the National Marrow Donor Program through the DMV. Governor Newsom signed Charlie’s Law or Assembly Bill 1800 on Friday. Charles...
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
13-year-old arrested after fight breaks out at St. Helena High School football game
Police in St. Helena arrested a 13-year-old for assault and resisting arrest on Friday. According to officials, the incident, which started as a verbal altercation turned physical at the St. Helena High School homecoming football game.
