Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
2 Shelbina men injured in head-on crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — Two northeast Missouri men were hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Shelby County. It happened at 3 p.m. on Shelby County Road 353 south of Salt River bridge. State troopers say a car and an SUV struck each other head-on on the gravel...
ktvo.com
Heartland man airlifted after overturning dump truck
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, the accident happened around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 3, about a mile north of Callao. Preston Hall, 22,...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is investigating the death of an Audrain County Jail inmate that happened last month. The post Cole County deputies investigating death in Audrain County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend granted continuance
A Boone County man’s murder trial is delayed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin Wednesday. But on Monday Boone County Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs agreed to grant Jones a continuance. Jones is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical...
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
Missouri man sentenced to death in St. Charles quadruple murder
A St. Charles man has been sentenced to death for the 2018 murders of his girlfriend and her family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck Injures Two
(St. Francois County, MO) A 2 year old boy and a 30 year old woman from Rockford, Illinois, are suffering moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 3:30. According to Highway Patrol reports Stephanie C. Feltz was driving south on Chat Road, south of Maple Street, when her SUV ran off the right side of the road. It returned to the road and then rolled over. Feltz and the boy were not wearing safety devices when the wreck took place. Feltz was taken to Parkland Health Center at Park Hills. The boy was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to a cattle fraud scheme that led to murder
Garland Joey Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to a cattle fraud scheme that led to the murder of two men from Wisconsin.
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
Missouri woman, 1-year-old hospitalized after truck overturns
DAVIESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth T680 driven by Cassandra Hobbs, 32, Kansas City, was southbound on Interstate 35 four miles north of Cameron. The truck traveled off the road...
Drugs, guns, and $54,000 in cash found during Missouri traffic stop
STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust. The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy’s...
ktvo.com
Gas prices decrease in Missouri over the last week, but increase in Iowa
Iowa and Missouri — Gas prices continue to surge nationally. In the last week, gas has increased by 8.4 cents on average to $3.79 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.35. This price dropped nearly one cent since GasBuddy's last update last week.
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
kjluradio.com
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
myozarksonline.com
Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks
A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
Comments / 0