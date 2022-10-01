ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, MO

ktvo.com

2 Shelbina men injured in head-on crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — Two northeast Missouri men were hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Shelby County. It happened at 3 p.m. on Shelby County Road 353 south of Salt River bridge. State troopers say a car and an SUV struck each other head-on on the gravel...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Heartland man airlifted after overturning dump truck

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, the accident happened around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 3, about a mile north of Callao. Preston Hall, 22,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck Injures Two

(St. Francois County, MO) A 2 year old boy and a 30 year old woman from Rockford, Illinois, are suffering moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 3:30. According to Highway Patrol reports Stephanie C. Feltz was driving south on Chat Road, south of Maple Street, when her SUV ran off the right side of the road. It returned to the road and then rolled over. Feltz and the boy were not wearing safety devices when the wreck took place. Feltz was taken to Parkland Health Center at Park Hills. The boy was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital.
ROCKFORD, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

2 South American researchers killed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
MENDON, IL
kjluradio.com

Boone County teen reported missing

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks

A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO

