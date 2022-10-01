ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday

Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting seventh on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Drew Hutchison
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Sunday

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. In 330 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .257 batting average with a .656 OPS, 4 home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals#The Detroit Tigers#Rbi
numberfire.com

J.P. Crawford leading off for Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ezequiel Tovar in lineup for Colorado Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Tovar for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.1 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers starting Monday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers is getting the nod at third base, batting second in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Devers for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alex Verdugo starting for Red Sox Monday night

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Verdugo is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Verdugo for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Monday

The Chicago Cubs will start Yan Gomes at catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will handle catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Willson Contreras takes the night off. Gomes has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 8.3 fantasy points against the Reds.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

TJ Friedl leading off for Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Friedl will start in right field on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Aristides Aquino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Friedl for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with J.P. Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy