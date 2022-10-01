Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
NHL season preview: Which teams could dethrone Avalanche in 2022-23?
The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a Stanley Cup last season, going 16-4 in the playoffs. No team really put a scare into the Avs, so the question now is whether anyone can hang with them next season. The Avalanche did lose some key players in the offseason, including forward Nazem...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Dealing with short-term injury
Okposo (upper body) will not skate for a few days after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's contest, and it's been confirmed he'll be off the ice for a while. The 34-year-old's status for the start of the year should be considered in doubt given the start of the Sabres' season is next Thursday. If he misses time, Anders Bjork or Vinnie Hinostroza could be in the Opening Night lineup.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Spotted at optional skate
MacKinnon (face) is on the ice for Tuesday's optional skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon missed practice Monday after taking a puck to the face Sunday, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. It's unclear if he'll be in the lineup, but MacKinnon will presumably be an option for Colorado's final preseason game Wednesday versus Dallas.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Working out off ice
Landeskog (lower body) is doing off-ice workouts but has not yet resumed skating, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports. It was already expected that Landeskog would miss the beginning of the year but there's still no update on his timeline with the regular season less than two weeks away. The 29-year-old winger has resumed workouts, which is a positive step, but there likely won't be much more information on his status until he's back on the ice. With Landeskog out, Artturi Lehkonen has skated on the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Late scratch Monday
Arenado was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Pirates for an undisclosed reason, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado was scratched from the lineup with approximately 15 minutes remaining until first pitch, but a reason for his removal isn't yet clear. Juan Yepez will enter the lineup at third base and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Won't make wild-card roster
O'Neill (hamstring) hasn't made enough progress to be considered for the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill hasn't played since mid-September due to a strained hamstring, ending a disappointing regular season with a .228/.308/.392 slash line in 96 games. While he's made some progress in recent days, it won't be enough for him to return to action within a week, though he's yet to be officially ruled out for future rounds should the Cardinals advance.
Comments / 0