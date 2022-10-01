Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County teach educational, mentorship skills to Aiken children

One minute a student is doing their homework, and the next minute children are arm wrestling each other.

Instead of staying home after a long school day, Aiken County children have a safe and fun place to go with Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County.

“The program involves us just teaching our kids about life in general," said Charonica Pope, program director of Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County.

Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County is a program for Aiken County Public School System children that that helps them to develop educational and leadership skills. The program, which has summer and after-school programs, focuses on assisting children with their math, reading and writing skills.

The agency was founded in 1982 and serves children in grades K-12. Additionally, the agency prepares youth to graduate from high school, prepare for post-secondary education like college or assist with entering the workforce.

Before moving to its current location on 132 York Street, it was housed at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center until 2000. The agency is funded by the United Way of Aiken County.

There is no charge to attend the program, but those interested have to apply. Pope said the only things parents and guardians can contribute are snacks and providing transportation.

The agency also offers summer camps, youth and parent conferences, mentorship and etiquette classes.

Pope said the mentorship program consists of men and women, who help with the students' needs. She said men and women serve as mentors to children and act as an adult figure.

Pope has been at the agency for 30 years, and she created all the programs for Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County. She said as time went on, she created new programs because she wanted to teach children more besides education.

“I felt like with them coming here they needed to learn more about how to be an individual and they are a person that matters,”she said.

Pope said each day she instills education in the lives of her students. One example Pope gave was making sure her students made an A/B honor roll.

She said her path is to encourage children to be their best and guide them on the right path.

Pope said besides the Boys and Girls Club at the Salvation Army and other small youth agencies, there really aren’t a lot of things for children to do or places to go when parents are working.

“I think it has made a difference and it is impactful for our community and kids by having a place they came to after school," she said. “Not just for schoolwork, but for a mental state,” she added.

Serving as a volunteer, food and teaching assistant Denise Daniels said she enjoys working with the children and seeing them grow.

She has been with the agency since November 2020 and has enjoyed it so far. She helps the children with their homework and prepares students for the next grade.

“They have that determination to want to learn to want to grow,” Daniels said.

Schofield Middle School student Josiah Kennedy said he doesn't remember when he first started coming to Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County, but likes getting help with his homework.

“You come here, do your work and they help you with it,” he said.

Kennedy said he also likes having a male mentor.

“They will give you something to do,” Kennedy added.

Ameriah Wilson, 9 has been attending Brothers & Sisters of Aiken County since classes resumed in August. She likes how she can get her work done, learn new things and the teachers are really nice.

Wilson said the hardest thing she learned is how to use a dictionary.

“I like it and how we can learn even when we are not in school,” she said.

Pope said she sees a lot of former children who were in the program now as adults and she likes listening to their success stories.

“They come back and say 'thank you,' and 'I never knew what I would have done if it wasn’t for you,'” Pope said. “'You were there when my mom wasn’t there, and you didn’t give up,'” she said.