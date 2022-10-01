ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

In the Wild Wild B1G West, Iowa needs to rebound quickly against Illinois

Read in carnie voice from your local state fair: “Step right up head coaches and players. Teams of all records and prospects of all star-ratings. Test your luck in representing the B1G West at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 3 against a program that likely would ruin your life during the regular season if you had to play them!”
Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Michigan vs. Indiana

No. 4 Michigan takes on Indiana this week on the road. The Wolverines are looking like one of the top teams in the country while Indiana has quickly fallen off after a hot start. Michigan, led by quarterback JJ McCarthy, has been plowing through its early competition. The Wolverines have...
Mazi Smith compliments rest of defensive line for 'letting us tackle in a phone booth'

Despite the departure of Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan has still been able to find production on the defensive line. The Michigan defense compiled 4 sacks while allowing just 66 yards to Iowa’s running backs in a win over the Hawkeyes. No particular player has displayed the Hutchinson-like dominance we saw last season, but the line as a committee has performed very well anchored by senior Mazi Smith.
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa football at a crossroads

Mr. Soundoff Says – Iowa football is at a crossroads, the lack of offense is catching up to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has had lackluster offenses in the past, but not like this, and now the schedule is tougher. John Sears says the days of ‘actually’ contending seem to be...
JJ McCarthy leads nation in completion percentage through Week 5

JJ McCarthy has the Michigan Wolverines off to a hot start in 2022. A big reason for U-M’s record of 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play is the sophomore quarterback’s success as a passer. In fact, McCarthy could be described as the most accurate passer in the country.
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes

Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
JJ McCarthy praised by B1G Network for his talent and youth

Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting his chance to shine and is getting love for his playmaking abilities. B1G Network analyst Gerry DiNardo complemented the talent and the skills McCarthy has brought to the Wolverines’ offense. In the 27-14 road win over Iowa, McCarthy completed 18-of-24 of his...
Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
2022-23 ITH Season Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ll look at the conference at large and Indiana’s roster over the next month. Today, our team previews continue with Iowa. Previously: Northwestern, Nebraska, Penn State, Maryland, Minnesota. Iowa was expected to take a significant step back last...
Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy

There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
Reasoning behind Michigan State's struggles revealed by key stat

Michigan State has had some problems on both sides of the ball this season. While it won’t fix everything, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde brought up a stat about the Spartans that is concerning. Michigan State has not led against a Power 5 team at all this season. The...
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI

