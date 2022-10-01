LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat AUB Tigers 21-17

AUBURN, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Tigers vs. Tigers in Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Louisiana State University Tigers play the Auburn University Tigers at 6 p.m. in the Jordan-Hare Stadium. This will be LSU’s first away game since playing in New Orleans back in September.

Where to watch tonight’s game

TV: ESPN

Livestream: fuboTV

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Live game updates will be posted here .

4th Quarter: 21-17 LSU

9:40 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter.

3rd Quarter: 21-17 LSU

8:55 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.

3:32 – LSU: Running Back John Emery Jr. runs for 20 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 21-17 LSU

2nd Quarter: 17-14 LSU

7:53 p.m. – End of 2nd Quarter.

0:15 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 17-14 AUB

6:45 – LSU: AUB quarterback sacked by Defensive End BJ Ojulari and fumbles the ball. Ojulari recovered by Jay Ward. Ward returns the ball for 23 yards. 17-7 AUB

14:04 – AUB: Quarterback Robby Ashford passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Camden Brown for 18 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Anders Carlson scores. 14-0 AUB

1st Quarter : 7-0 AUB

6:50 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

12:57 – AUB: Quarterback Robby Ashford passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson for 53 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Anders Carlson scores. 7-0 AUB

6:06 p.m. – Auburn kicks off.

