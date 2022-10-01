ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU Tigers beat AUB Tigers 21-17

By Trinity Velazquez
 3 days ago

AUBURN, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Tigers vs. Tigers in Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Louisiana State University Tigers play the Auburn University Tigers at 6 p.m. in the Jordan-Hare Stadium. This will be LSU’s first away game since playing in New Orleans back in September.

Where to watch tonight’s game

TV: ESPN

Livestream: fuboTV

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Live game updates will be posted here .

4th Quarter: 21-17 LSU

9:40 p.m. – End of 4th Quarter.

3rd Quarter: 21-17 LSU

8:55 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.

3:32 – LSU: Running Back John Emery Jr. runs for 20 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 21-17 LSU

2nd Quarter: 17-14 LSU

7:53 p.m. – End of 2nd Quarter.

0:15 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels runs for 1 yard for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 17-14 AUB

6:45 – LSU: AUB quarterback sacked by Defensive End BJ Ojulari and fumbles the ball. Ojulari recovered by Jay Ward. Ward returns the ball for 23 yards. 17-7 AUB

14:04 – AUB: Quarterback Robby Ashford passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Camden Brown for 18 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Anders Carlson scores. 14-0 AUB

1st Quarter : 7-0 AUB

6:50 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

12:57 – AUB: Quarterback Robby Ashford passes a complete throw to Wide Receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson for 53 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Anders Carlson scores. 7-0 AUB

6:06 p.m. – Auburn kicks off.

KLFY News 10

Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – For the second time this year, LSU's BJ Ojulari has been tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance the 21-17 win over Auburn on Saturday. Ojulari led LSU with four tackles, including a pair of sacks, as the Tigers held Auburn scoreless for the final 39 minutes […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

LSU-Florida kickoff time announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU's game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators. This week, […]
Person
Anders Carlson
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Jay Ward
KLFY News 10

Louisiana, CCU Battle To 2-2 Draw

Karleen Bedre added a pair of assists while Libby Harper stopped six shots as Louisiana (1-5-5, 0-2-2 SBC) held a 14-11 advantage in shots. Ruthny Mathurin and Penelope Montenegro each attempted three shots for the Ragin' Cajuns with Mariella Stephens and Sisley Stephens posted two shots apiece.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana fried chicken chain parodies Rihanna’s NFL announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based fried chicken chain has gone viral after it made a parody of Rihanna's NFL Super Bowl announcement. Rumors of the international icon headlining the halftime show began after she posted a picture holding a football on Instagram. The NFL made the official announcement on Sunday, Sept. 25. Popeyes, […]
