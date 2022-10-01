Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Wrap Up Round Two at BCI
Arkansas women’s golf completed round two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. The No. 15 Razorbacks dropped three spots to sixth place, but with one round left, a lot can happen out at Blessings Golf Club, as Arkansas is 10 strokes behind leader Ole Miss. Arkansas shot 14 over today and were led by Miriam Ayora and Julia Gregg, who each finished the round with a 2-over 74.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas MGolf Slips to 2nd at Blessings Collegiate Invitational; 4 Hogs in Top 10
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program slipped to second after day two at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, but still has four players inside the top 10. The third and final round is set for Wednesday. Arkansas will tee off at 11 am...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wizard named SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Betsy Wizard was named the SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the first SEC honor for Wizard, and it also marked the first SEC honor for the Hogs this season. It’s Arkansas’ first weekly SEC award since Andrea Sansores...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Balanced Attack Carries Razorbacks to 3-2 Victory Over Bulldogs
The No. 23 Razorbacks entered Sunday’s match looking to respond after being swept for the first time this season the night before, and the Hogs did just that with a 3-2 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The home team claimed the first set just like Saturday, but Arkansas...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks in Third After One Round at BCI
No. 15 Arkansas women’s golf sits in third place after playing the first 18 holes at the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods. The Razorbacks shot 11-over (299) in the first round, sitting three shots behind second-place Ole Miss and two ahead of fourth-place No. 2 Texas A&M.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Doubles, Manuel Move On At ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs to Host Vols in Revised SEC Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium in the revised regular-season conference schedule released by the SEC on Tuesday. Arkansas’ updated SEC slate now features home series against Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina. The Razorbacks’ SEC road series include trips to LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Burdet Falls in Pre-Qualifying at ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continued play at the ITA All-American Championships as junior Adrien Burdet completed play in the pre-qualifying round on Sunday. The Bern, Switzerland native won his first two matches on Saturday to advance to the pre-qualifying round of 128. Burdet faced...
