KELOLAND TV
Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
KELOLAND TV
Florida couple hosting high dollar Noem fundraiser
PALM BEACH, FL (KELO) — An ocean-front mansion nine-blocks up the beach from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate will play host to a high-dollar fundraiser for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The fundraiser is currently scheduled for October 14, 2022 at the Palm Beach home of Amanda...
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
KELOLAND TV
Cold air arriving this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a prolonged period of mild weather, the weather is finally showing signs of change. As it turns out, the timing of the colder weather is right on cue. A big cool down is coming for the northern plains this week. Temperatures will be...
KELOLAND TV
Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?
(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota’s frontline worker bonuses will be for $487
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500. The state will start sending out the payments Wednesday. The Legislature approved $500 million...
KELOLAND TV
3 die when plane hits home, 2 in house unhurt
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) – Three people aboard a small airplane died after it struck a home near a Minnesota airport, but the two people inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into a home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday night.
KELOLAND TV
A gap in coverage for South Dakota foster kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer the South Dakota Department of Social Services announced Governor Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative recruited more than 300 new foster families. It’s a tough, but important job and one the state needs more families to fill. KELOLAND Investigates one of...
KELOLAND TV
Medicaid patients struggle to find orthodontic care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This November, South Dakota voters will have a chance to decide whether Medicaid should be expanded to cover more people. At the end of August, there were 147,630 the people on Medicaid, including nearly 93,000 children. Medicaid provides access to health care many families...
KELOLAND TV
Medicaid and braces: A gap in care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year South Dakota had nearly 600 teens in foster care — 30% had already been in the foster care system for 3 years or longer. But 28% just entered state custody in 2022 — a traumatic experience for the teens, but there are also some aspects of care that come as a shock to foster parents.
KELOLAND TV
‘Halloween’ slasher Michael Myers is hiding in every listing photo of New Hampshire home: Can you spot him?
(NEXSTAR) – A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. Tom Bolduc, of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in southern New Hampshire, has been in the business for a little...
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers question election process in SD
Despite the concerns of some lawmakers and citizens, South Dakota election officials are “very confident” that the state electoral process is sound and that the 2022 general election results will be accurate and valid. As is the case in almost all states, the South Dakota electoral process has...
KELOLAND TV
Rain Early On; Chilly by Thursday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, October 2
Though much of the day has been pretty quiet, we’ve been dealing with several rounds of scattered showers in a few locations. Even a few rumbles of thunder have been heard. A few more showers are possible with even a few rumbles of thunder in place as well as we go into the night in northern and western KELOLAND. A “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place in western KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.
KELOLAND TV
2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics
Ethics are often talked about in business, but when it comes down to it, how do you know whether they are actually being practiced in an organization? The Better Business Bureau knows how important ethics are and that is why they came up with a way to honor those businesses that are putting ethics into action. Jessie Schmidt is the South Dakota Region Vice President of the Better Business Bureau. And Chad Berry is the owner of JPC IT Solutions. Jessie stopped by today to share more on the Torch Awards for Ethics and Chad Berry is one of the category winners. The awards are designed to emphasize how important ethics are, and how they apply to business success.
