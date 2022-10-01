ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

The Post and Courier

Boat company creating 38 new jobs in Dorchester County

North Charleston-based New Wire Marine recently announced plans to pave the way for 38 new jobs over the next five years thanks to the company's $1.8 million investment in the expansion of its operations. The 12-year-old machinery production firm specializes in delivering American-made, professional-grade marine goods, including custom-made marine switch...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County

Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
ncconstructionnews.com

Nucor Corporation announces $425 million expansion in Berkeley County SC

Steel and steel products manufacturer Nucor Corporation has announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County, with a $425 million investment. Since 1905, Nucor Corporation has manufactured a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit and precision castings. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with several others.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE This is to notify you

PUBLIC NOTICE This is to notify you that on October 1, 2022, Lowcountry Gastroenterology Associates of Charleston, P.A. will sell/transfer certain assets owned by Lowcountry Gastroenterology Associates of Charleston, P.A. including medical records, to East Cooper Physician Network, LLC, and that Jeffrey R. Joyner, M.D. and Joshua T. Watson, M.D. will become employees of East Cooper Physician Network, LLC as of that date. After that date, Jeffrey R. Joyner, M.D. and Joshua T. Watson, M.D. WILL CONTINUE TO PRACTICE MEDICINE AND PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL SERVICES TO THEIR PATIENTS, WITHOUT INTERRUPTION IN THEIR CURRENT OFFICE LOCATION AT 1300 HOSPITAL DRIVE, SUITE 300 MOUNT PLEASANT, SC 29464. If you do not want your medical records included in the sale, you may pick up your medical records during normal business hours, at the offices of Lowcountry Gastroenterology Associates of Charleston, P.A. located at 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 300 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston

An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn

Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC sees fewer than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths related to the virus from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.8 percent. Percent positive: 9.4 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South...
SCIENCE
The Post and Courier

Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week

The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

