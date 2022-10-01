Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Boat company creating 38 new jobs in Dorchester County
North Charleston-based New Wire Marine recently announced plans to pave the way for 38 new jobs over the next five years thanks to the company's $1.8 million investment in the expansion of its operations. The 12-year-old machinery production firm specializes in delivering American-made, professional-grade marine goods, including custom-made marine switch...
The Post and Courier
Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County
Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
ncconstructionnews.com
Nucor Corporation announces $425 million expansion in Berkeley County SC
Steel and steel products manufacturer Nucor Corporation has announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County, with a $425 million investment. Since 1905, Nucor Corporation has manufactured a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel, hollow structural tubing, electrical conduit and precision castings. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with several others.
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
The Post and Courier
New affordable housing complex, Grace Homes, facing structural concerns, tenant complaints
When Grace Homes opened on Charleston's East Side, local officials lauded the mixed-income affordable housing development as a model for the future. Two years later, the complex at the corner of Cooper and Nassau streets has serious structural problems and tenants are concerned about a range of quality-of-life issues. The...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
More money coming for people in rural areas without internet
EASTOVER, S.C. — Officials say South Carolina is making progress on expanding rural broadband access. According to state leaders, the plan is to distribute another $180 million by the end of the year to get more internet access to homes in rural areas. The $180 million is part of...
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
The Post and Courier
General Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE This is to notify you
PUBLIC NOTICE This is to notify you that on October 1, 2022, Lowcountry Gastroenterology Associates of Charleston, P.A. will sell/transfer certain assets owned by Lowcountry Gastroenterology Associates of Charleston, P.A. including medical records, to East Cooper Physician Network, LLC, and that Jeffrey R. Joyner, M.D. and Joshua T. Watson, M.D. will become employees of East Cooper Physician Network, LLC as of that date. After that date, Jeffrey R. Joyner, M.D. and Joshua T. Watson, M.D. WILL CONTINUE TO PRACTICE MEDICINE AND PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL SERVICES TO THEIR PATIENTS, WITHOUT INTERRUPTION IN THEIR CURRENT OFFICE LOCATION AT 1300 HOSPITAL DRIVE, SUITE 300 MOUNT PLEASANT, SC 29464. If you do not want your medical records included in the sale, you may pick up your medical records during normal business hours, at the offices of Lowcountry Gastroenterology Associates of Charleston, P.A. located at 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 300 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
The Post and Courier
Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston
An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. School District receives $14.9 million for magnet school proposal
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District schools with the highest poverty index in the district — those in the Carvers Bay area — will become magnet schools, thanks to a $15 million federal grant. The Georgetown district was one of 19 nationwide applicants to receive the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County School District welcomes interim director of multilingual outreach
The Charleston County School District has a new leader in charge of supporting multilingual families. Jennifer Baez will become CCSD’s interim director of multilingual outreach starting Oct. 10. In the role she’ll be expected to help the district’s multilingual learners and their families improve their educational experience.
live5news.com
Dorchester County Council pushes amendments to one-cent sales tax to final reading
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council is pushing amendments regarding a one-cent sales tax to a third reading. Dorchester County Council members say they want the language on the tax to be transparent to the voters who will decide on the tax in a referendum on the November ballot.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City leaders provided some insight on a flood-prone neighborhood on James Island that saw an excess of water after Hurricane Ian. News 2 first introduced viewers to Michael Miller and his wife on Friday when Hurricane Ian flooded their home and others on Shoreham Road. According to Miller, it […]
The Post and Courier
SC sees fewer than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths related to the virus from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.8 percent. Percent positive: 9.4 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South...
The Post and Courier
Civic club sues city of North Charleston over alleged failure to maintain public park
NORTH CHARLESTON — A civic club is suing the city over the municipality's alleged failure to maintain a public park, demanding that North Charleston be ordered to hand over ownership of the land. The Hilldale Civic Club claims that North Charleston has allowed the park at the corner of...
The Post and Courier
After Hurricane Ian leaves damage behind, SC residents turn to rebuilding
MURRELLS INLET — When Hurricane Ian stormed ashore not 48 hours earlier, shoving the Atlantic Ocean mightily toward Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, its freestanding cross stood a resolute guardian against a raging sea. The Category 1 storm barreled ashore about 20 miles to the south in Georgetown, its...
The Post and Courier
Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week
The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
