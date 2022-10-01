Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.

Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.

Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...

Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.

Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.

Juan Soto left on San Diego's bench on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Soto will sit at home against his intrastate rivals after Brandon Dixon was shifted to right field, Josh Bell was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter, Wil Myers was shifted to first base, and Jurickson Profar was aligned in left field.

Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...

Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...

Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...

Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...

Alex Verdugo starting for Red Sox Monday night
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Verdugo is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Verdugo for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...

Tucker Barnhart starting Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.4 FanDuel...

Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...

Cavan Biggio starting Monday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Biggio for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...

Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...

Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base in Tuesday's first game against Mariners
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Seattle Mariners. Candelario will operate third base after Kody Clemens was benched in Seattle against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.

Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
numberfire.com

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Logan O'Hoppe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 7.5 FanDuel points...
