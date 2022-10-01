Serj Tankian, best known for his work with the progressive metal band System of A Down, has just announced a live show called Invocations at LA’s Serriah Theater featuring a full choir, a full orchestra, and soloists including a tenor, an alto, a world singer, a death metal singer, and Serj Tankian himself. The show, while fans can see the live concert in person in Los Angeles, will be simultaneously streamed worldwide in April 2023. Tankian first announced this news exclusively to Revolver Magazine when featured on Revolver’s “Fan First” podcast, hosted by Christina Rowatt, on September 3rd. A renowned painter, singer, and soon author, Tankian’s dabbling with the arts seems to continually extend to the point that it looks as if there is no limit to what this man can do.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO