Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Chico PD sued over ‘Gabe’ Sanchez slaying

The father of Eddie Gabriel “Gabe” Sanchez, an armed robbery suspect shot to death by police officer Mark Bass in 2015, has sued Bass and the City of Chico on behalf of Sanchez’s teen-age son. The wrongful death complaint was recently filed in the U.S. District Court...
CHICO, CA
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
krcrtv.com

Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home

CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cannabis renewal fees and COVID-19 local emergency changes for Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Cannabis and COVID-19 were the two biggest topics before the Chico City Council Tuesday night. Nearly three years after the outbreak, the COVID-19 local emergency is coming to an end. City council's vote to end the local emergency takes effect Dec. 1 and means ending five executive...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Man suspected of human smuggling arrested in Yolo County, DOJ says

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of human smuggling and not letting those he was transporting go free was arrested in Yolo County, the Department of Justice said.  The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez of Mexico. Gonzalez was reportedly arrested at a gas station near Dunnigan, which is about a […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
#Student Services#University Police#Upd
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Colusa Casino arrested

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 45 last week, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 66-year-old woman was walking south on the east shoulder of Highway 45 from the Colusa Casino just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Skyway Monday evening

PARADISE, Calif. - A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash on Skyway Monday evening, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Skyway when he veered into oncoming traffic just after 5 p.m. and crashed into an SUV. The crash happened between...
PARADISE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects Allegedly Break into Vacant Home of Recent Arrestee

“On 9/24/2022, at approximately 2:18 pm, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. The reporting party advised that an unknown male subject was working on a vehicle in the driveway. The reporting party knew the house was unoccupied because the resident was...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Police stakeout local coffee shops for 'Coffee with a Cop'

CHICO, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Chico Police Department will be participating in 'Coffee with a Cop'. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five different locations around Chico, police officers will be at local coffee shops just to sit down and chat with people. ‘Coffee with...
CHICO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Alleged Identity Theft and Check Fraud

The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the decedent in this investigation as Kevin Olson (64) of Chico. The decedent was discovered on September 21, 2022, by Chico Police Officers while searching a residence on Burnap Ave. The cause of his death is still under investigation. *****. On Wednesday,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Toys for Tots looking for space in Chico for its 2022 campaign

CHICO, Calif. - Toys for Tots needs a building in Chico or it’s 2022 campaign will be canceled for Butte County. It is looking for a large empty building, about 3,200 square feet, where volunteers can sort and store the toys. Volunteers are also in short supply. The non-profit...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
QUINCY, CA
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA

