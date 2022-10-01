Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation
Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
crimevoice.com
Shasta County Man Accused of Shooting at Vehicle Claimed Self-Defense, Sheriff’s Office Says
A Shasta County man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle, which he claimed was in self-defense, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of Thursday, September 29, deputies responded to a report that a man had fired multiple shots at a moving vehicle in the area of First Street in Cottonwood, near West Cottonwood Junior High.
chicosol.org
Chico PD sued over ‘Gabe’ Sanchez slaying
The father of Eddie Gabriel “Gabe” Sanchez, an armed robbery suspect shot to death by police officer Mark Bass in 2015, has sued Bass and the City of Chico on behalf of Sanchez’s teen-age son. The wrongful death complaint was recently filed in the U.S. District Court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Chico after police stand-off at E. 5th Avenue home Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 5:24 P.M. UPDATE - Chico police say that a man in possession of a gun was arrested in the 300 block of E. 5th Ave. after he held a woman and her 6-year-old son against their will on Sunday. At around 10:19 a.m., police say that they responded...
krcrtv.com
Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home
CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 3:30PM, 10/2/2022:. Around 10 AM on Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Cannabis renewal fees and COVID-19 local emergency changes for Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Cannabis and COVID-19 were the two biggest topics before the Chico City Council Tuesday night. Nearly three years after the outbreak, the COVID-19 local emergency is coming to an end. City council's vote to end the local emergency takes effect Dec. 1 and means ending five executive...
Man suspected of human smuggling arrested in Yolo County, DOJ says
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of human smuggling and not letting those he was transporting go free was arrested in Yolo County, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez of Mexico. Gonzalez was reportedly arrested at a gas station near Dunnigan, which is about a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested on 2 counts of arson that caused structure fire in Palermo early July
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE says that a woman was arrested on Saturday on two counts of arson that caused a structure fire in Palermo in early July. After an extensive investigation, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers served an arrest warrant and arrested Rachael Daniels at her home in Palermo.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Colusa Casino arrested
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 45 last week, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 66-year-old woman was walking south on the east shoulder of Highway 45 from the Colusa Casino just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Skyway Monday evening
PARADISE, Calif. - A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash on Skyway Monday evening, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Skyway when he veered into oncoming traffic just after 5 p.m. and crashed into an SUV. The crash happened between...
crimevoice.com
Suspects Allegedly Break into Vacant Home of Recent Arrestee
“On 9/24/2022, at approximately 2:18 pm, Chico Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. The reporting party advised that an unknown male subject was working on a vehicle in the driveway. The reporting party knew the house was unoccupied because the resident was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Chico Police stakeout local coffee shops for 'Coffee with a Cop'
CHICO, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Chico Police Department will be participating in 'Coffee with a Cop'. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five different locations around Chico, police officers will be at local coffee shops just to sit down and chat with people. ‘Coffee with...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Identity Theft and Check Fraud
The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the decedent in this investigation as Kevin Olson (64) of Chico. The decedent was discovered on September 21, 2022, by Chico Police Officers while searching a residence on Burnap Ave. The cause of his death is still under investigation. *****. On Wednesday,...
actionnewsnow.com
Hit-and-run crash results in overturned SUV, CHP looking for suspect
GLENN COUNTY, Calif.: According to the CHP, a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 West resulted in an overturned Toyota SUV, injuring the man and a woman driving the car. The driver of a 2007 Pontiac G5 collided with the Toyota's rear on Saturday around 6 p.m. After crashing into the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
actionnewsnow.com
Toys for Tots looking for space in Chico for its 2022 campaign
CHICO, Calif. - Toys for Tots needs a building in Chico or it’s 2022 campaign will be canceled for Butte County. It is looking for a large empty building, about 3,200 square feet, where volunteers can sort and store the toys. Volunteers are also in short supply. The non-profit...
KESQ
California high school cancels football season after athletes filmed staging ‘slave auction’ prank
A California high school has canceled the remainder of its football season after members of the team were filmed enacting a prank in which they appeared to “auction” off Black teammates. The video showed members of River Valley High School’s football team seeming to act out a “slave...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
Comments / 0