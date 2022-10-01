Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for almost 1,500 PG&E customers in Palermo area Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:42 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,432 PG&E customers in the Palermo area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at around 2:31 p.m. The estimated power restoration time was 5:45 p.m., but power was back on at around 5:30 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
actionnewsnow.com
Cannabis renewal fees and COVID-19 local emergency changes for Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Cannabis and COVID-19 were the two biggest topics before the Chico City Council Tuesday night. Nearly three years after the outbreak, the COVID-19 local emergency is coming to an end. City council's vote to end the local emergency takes effect Dec. 1 and means ending five executive...
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Toys for Tots looking for space in Chico for its 2022 campaign
CHICO, Calif. - Toys for Tots needs a building in Chico or it’s 2022 campaign will be canceled for Butte County. It is looking for a large empty building, about 3,200 square feet, where volunteers can sort and store the toys. Volunteers are also in short supply. The non-profit...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 closed after multi-vehicle crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Interstate 5 was closed in both directions after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a commercial van Tuesday afternoon, according to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office. Just before 5 p.m., the southbound lane reopened. Deputies say the crash is near County Road 57,...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters have contained a spot fire in Rancho Tehama on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters have contained a spot vegetation fire in Rancho Tehama on Oakridge Road on Saturday. The fire burned a 30 ft. by 30 ft. spot of vegetation. Officials have named the incident the Oakridge Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Skyway Monday evening
PARADISE, Calif. - A man riding a motorcycle died in a crash on Skyway Monday evening, according to the Paradise Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Skyway when he veered into oncoming traffic just after 5 p.m. and crashed into an SUV. The crash happened between...
actionnewsnow.com
Walnuts everywhere, police say a tractor-trailer dislodged near E. Eaton Road off-ramp
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a tractor-trailer overturned near the E. Eaton Road off-ramp, spilling walnuts everywhere, on Sunday morning. Police say that a mechanical failure caused the tractor-trailer to dislodge and overturn. Part of the roundabout at the E. Eaton Road off-ramp was closed for about an hour. It was reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
chicosol.org
Chico PD sued over 'Gabe' Sanchez slaying
The father of Eddie Gabriel “Gabe” Sanchez, an armed robbery suspect shot to death by police officer Mark Bass in 2015, has sued Bass and the City of Chico on behalf of Sanchez’s teen-age son. The wrongful death complaint was recently filed in the U.S. District Court...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested on 2 counts of arson that caused structure fire in Palermo early July
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE says that a woman was arrested on Saturday on two counts of arson that caused a structure fire in Palermo in early July. After an extensive investigation, CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers served an arrest warrant and arrested Rachael Daniels at her home in Palermo.
Plumas County News
Sheriff's Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Chico after police stand-off at E. 5th Avenue home Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 5:24 P.M. UPDATE - Chico police say that a man in possession of a gun was arrested in the 300 block of E. 5th Ave. after he held a woman and her 6-year-old son against their will on Sunday. At around 10:19 a.m., police say that they responded...
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation
Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.
krcrtv.com
Chico Police stakeout local coffee shops for 'Coffee with a Cop'
CHICO, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Chico Police Department will be participating in 'Coffee with a Cop'. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five different locations around Chico, police officers will be at local coffee shops just to sit down and chat with people. ‘Coffee with...
krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest warming ahead
We are slightly cooler today than what we felt with temperatures yesterday. Many places sticking to the mid-upper 80s across the valley for highs. We have some gentle breezes, but not much else, the sky is clear and the weather is looking calm. Tonight will be another night you can enjoy chilling on the porch or eating outdoors as the calm and comfortable weather will stick around. Lows by tomorrow morning bottom out in the upper 50s for most of the valley.
