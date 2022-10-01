We are slightly cooler today than what we felt with temperatures yesterday. Many places sticking to the mid-upper 80s across the valley for highs. We have some gentle breezes, but not much else, the sky is clear and the weather is looking calm. Tonight will be another night you can enjoy chilling on the porch or eating outdoors as the calm and comfortable weather will stick around. Lows by tomorrow morning bottom out in the upper 50s for most of the valley.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO