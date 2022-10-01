Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi has died at age 47. Collaborator Hyun Jin Kim took to Kim's social media accounts to confirm that the artist suffered a heart attack after leaving a gallery exhibit of his work in Paris and arriving at the airport, where he was to fly to New York City to appear in Artists' Alley at New York Comic Con. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi," he wrote. "After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away. After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi."

COMICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO