ComicBook
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
ComicBook
Artist Kim Jung Gi, Creator of TLT, Dies at 47
Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi has died at age 47. Collaborator Hyun Jin Kim took to Kim's social media accounts to confirm that the artist suffered a heart attack after leaving a gallery exhibit of his work in Paris and arriving at the airport, where he was to fly to New York City to appear in Artists' Alley at New York Comic Con. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi," he wrote. "After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away. After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi."
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gets Ready for Harribel's Anime Return
Bleach will be coming back for new episodes after many years of waiting, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for Tier Harribel's return! Fans have been wanting to see more of Bleach's anime ever since the original adaptation was cut short because it also meant that Tite Kubo's final manga arc never got its proper anime due. Many of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character returns were kept out of the anime's original run, and seeing all of that in full is why Bleach's anime comeback is the most highly anticipated franchise return of the year as a whole.
ComicBook
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Defies Gravity With Goku's Super Saiyan Hair
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, fans around the world know who Son Goku is. From his first days on Earth to his most recent missions, the series has always kept a close eye on Goku. After all, the hero stands as Dragon Ball's de facto lead, and one fan is going viral all thanks to their gravity-defying take on the Saiyan.
ComicBook
Amazon Studios Head Pledges More Investment in Films and Theatrical Releases
With the recent purchase of MGM Studios, Amazon is planning an increased investment into the theatrical space, according to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who recently broke down the company's strategy with Variety. Amazon now has the studio that brings you James Bond, and that's totally separate from the side of the studio that's spending $1 billion on a Lord of the Rings TV show that might or might not ever turn a profit. Bottom line: there's a lot going on, and Salke has here eyes on more than one ball, but theatrical is going to get bigger, not smaller.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
ComicBook
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing
Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special. "It was...
ComicBook
DC Titans Reveals First Look at Brother Blood in Season 4
This isn't the first time fans have seen Joseph Morgan in the role of Brother Blood, the villain from the upcoming, fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, but today, the official social media accounts for the show dropped a first look at the Brother Blood costume, complete with concept art that depicts Morgan in the suit, with a closer look at concept art and props that make up the "bone" parts of the Brother Blood costume, which looks more like its comic book counterpart than the Scarecrow-inspired version played by Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro in the second season of Arrow.
ComicBook
Kuroko's Basketball Releases 10th Anniversary Poster
There are all sorts of anime series out there for fans to binge, and of course, the industry has enough genres to please just about anyone. From romance to action and everything in between, anime has something to offer everyone, and this includes sports fanatics. In fact, the sports anime genre is massive, and one of its best entries ever is celebrating its ten-year anniversary these days.
ComicBook
Todd McFarlane Teases New Marvel and DC Talent Joining Spawn Movie
Todd McFarlane will bring that long-awaited Spawn movie news to fans today, ahead of this weekend's New York Comic Con. The comic book legend appeared on New York's Q104.3, teasing that DC and Marvel fans will be "very, very excited" when he makes an announcement today, which involves "new talent." The implication seeming to be that whoever he is bringing on board has a DC and/or Marvel pedigree, and that it will help fans believe that the movie -- which McFarlane has been teasing for years -- is finally ready to move foward.
ComicBook
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Wants to Make Miniatures With Your Face On It
Dungeons & Dragons wants to put your face on a custom-made miniature. During Hasbro's Investor Day earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast president Cynthia Williams discussed additional ways that Hasbro could cater to the Dungeons & Dragons playerbase. Williams noted that Dungeon Masters make up about 20% of the game's player base but currently comprise the biggest share of paying players on D&D Beyond. However, Williams noted that other players value character creation and customization and suggested integrating Hasbro's Selfie Series into character creation so that players could create a custom-made D&D miniature with their face on it.
ComicBook
Junkyard Joe #1 Review: Rediscovering Humanity Amongst the Wreckage
Last year, Geoff Johns and Gary Frank brought Geiger to Image Comics, a story set at the end of the world in the years following a devastating nuclear war. While that story has come to a close, the world of The Unnamed has much more to explore – including the life of Junkyard Joe. The character, which first appeared in the back-up strips of Geiger issues, gets his own series in Junkyard Joe #1. While this spinoff series takes readers deeper into that world long before the events of Geiger, it's a story that very much stands on its own, one that paints an unflinching look at the horrors of war, the impact of trauma, and what it means to be both human and humane.
ComicBook
Marvel Infinity Saga Prop Replica Series Continues With the Orb
Disney has launched the fourth installment of what will be six replicas in the Infinity Saga Relics Series, each with a removable Infinity Stone that will fit into the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet that will be released on October 19th. The lineup continues today with the Orb that appeared in MCU films starting with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Inside you'll find the Power Stone, which lights up. The display stand also features three jointed arms that open to accommodate the Orb. You can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99 (free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC).
