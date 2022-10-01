FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: B-P football makes it three straight wins

TAUNTON— Back in the preseason, despite losing 26 players from the season prior, Bristol-Plymouth football coach John Parris told people to not call this season a rebuild. So far, he's been proven very right.

The Craftsmen scored their third straight win Friday night as they downed South Shore Tech 36-6 in Mayflower League action to improve to 3-1 on the year.

Senior running back Ryan Barnes had another big performance out of the backfield as he had 11 carries for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns while junior quarterback Ryan Donovan had his best performance of the season going nine-of-11 for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Barnes opened the scoring in the second quarter as he broke through for a 68 yard touchdown run, then followed it up with a 53 yard run for a second score, with Donovan finding Jacob Bettencourt in the end zone for the two extra points to make it 15-0. Donovan threw a pair of touchdowns before the half, the first a 70 yard pass to Tucker Bumila and the latter a 16 yard pass to Brayden Alves to make it 29-0 at the break.

The Vikings added a touchdown of their own in the third quarter but B-P responded right back as Donovan connected with Billy Donovan for his third touchdown pass of the day.

The Craftsmen, who were ranked the No. 35 team in the MIAA Division 5 Friday, return to action next Saturday as they head down the Cape to face St. John Paul II (1-1).

Marshfield 31, Bridgewater-Raynham 13

The Trojans battled but in the end the Rams prevailed thanks largely to a pair of touchdowns by running back Andrew True that saw B-R lose the non-league contest on the road and fall to 1-3 on the year.

Despite the loss, it was another impressive evening for Dawson DuBose as he ran for 196 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans, who were ranked the No. 11 team in Division 2 Friday, will look to bounce back next Saturday as they kick off their Southeast Conference schedule by hosting Durfee (0-4).

Somerset Berkley 42, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

The Falcons could not keep up with the Raiders Friday night as they suffered their second straight shutout loss at home in South Coast Conference action Friday night.

Wyatt Figueiredo led the way for SB with three touchdowns while for D-R quarterback Joel DaSilva was five-of-13 for 27 yards and an interception, Cam St. James had six carries for 42 yards, Cole Bilodeau had nine carries for 24 yards and also added eight tackles on defense.

The Falcons, who were ranked the No. 21 team in Division 5 Friday, will now look to get back in the win column next Friday when they travel to Mattapoisett to take on Old Rochester (2-1).

