MLB
Greene K's 8 to wrap dominant stretch run
CINCINNATI -- While Hunter Greene was on the injured list for 43 days, the Reds felt it was important for the starting pitcher to return and finish the year despite the club being out of playoff contention. They wanted Greene to experience completing his rookie season to build his innings load and have something positive to carry into the next one.
MLB
Wesneski earning fans with scintillating finish
CINCINNATI -- There were mixed feelings throughout the Cubs' clubhouse when the team traded away reliever Scott Effross at the Trade Deadline. Not only had Effross earned high-leverage innings, his easygoing personality had also made him a favorite among the players. But it was a deal that Chicago could not...
MLB
McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason
CLEVELAND -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie tried to use Monday night as a trial run for the postseason. Progressive Field may not have been packed and McKenzie may have been facing a team with a losing record, but that doesn’t mean his preparation for the playoffs couldn’t begin. And even though it ended in a 5-2, extra-innings loss to the Royals, McKenzie was able to show one last time that he’s ready for the bright lights.
MLB
La Russa on retirement: 'Love of the game will never die'
CHICAGO -- One by one, White Sox players walked into the Conference and Learning Center approximately three hours prior to Chicago's 3-2 victory over the Twins on Monday to take in manager Tony La Russa’s press conference announcing his retirement at Guaranteed Rate Field. This large group of players...
MLB
Greinke caps 'enjoyable season' as Royals' veteran ace
CLEVELAND -- Bobby Witt Jr. stole his 30th base of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino had the Royals dugout laughing with his “pure speed” that led to his first career stolen base. Drew Waters’ power surge continued with the game-winning three-run homer in extra innings, his third of this series.
MLB
12 potential candidates for White Sox manager
CHICAGO -- Who’s next?. That question now falls front and center for White Sox general manager Rick Hahn after Tony La Russa announced his managerial retirement at a Monday afternoon press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field’s Conference and Learning Center. It’s a question he was prepared to answer after the 2020 season, when Rick Renteria was dismissed, but the answer was somewhat provided for him.
MLB
Blue Jays begin postseason journey at home with clinch of top WC seed
BALTIMORE -- Soaked and shivering, the Blue Jays pulled off a key win Monday night at Camden Yards, putting themselves in position to clinch the top American League Wild Card seed and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series. After handling their own business with a rain-shortened 5-1 win over...
MLB
Appreciating the marvel of the Molinas from 60 feet away
At some point in the midst of the Angels’ run to the 2002 World Series title, closer Troy Percival was basking in the brilliance of the backstop brothers he had the pleasure of pairing with. The Halos’ primary catcher that year was Bengie Molina, who was en route to...
MLB・
MLB
Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason
SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
MLB
Kremer carrying key improvements into 2023 season
BALTIMORE -- Manager Brandon Hyde didn’t hesitate when asked to name the Orioles player who made the biggest improvements on the field in 2022. He quickly named right-hander Dean Kremer. Kremer was hit hard in 2021, when he allowed 45 earned runs in 53 2/3 innings. But he was...
MLB
Two Reds rookies lead the way in walk-off win
CINCINNATI -- One is a highly touted prospect, and the other took a longer road to reach the Major Leagues. But both Spencer Steer and Chuckie Robinson are Reds rookies who have been trying to navigate through tough times at the plate. That made Tuesday's 3-2 walk-off win over the...
MLB
Pérez's second go with the Rangers? A career year
ARLINGTON -- When Martín Pérez signed a one-year deal with the Rangers during Spring Training, he had a good feeling about what was to come. “If they give me the chance to pitch every five days, something good is going to happen,” Pérez recalled. Something good...
MLB
Red-hot Tigers gaining valuable experience
SEATTLE -- The Tigers are now on the clock. In two of the past five years, that meant Detroit had clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the ensuing MLB Draft. In this case, the Tigers are now on the clock, along with the Angels, for baseball’s longest stretch since a postseason appearance.
MLB
Bobby Witt Jr. ... quarterback?
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers' Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. To commemorate football season being in full swing again, the Royals have a little celebration after every win led by rookie Bobby Witt Jr. As soon as the game ends, the infield gathers in the grass between the mound and second base and huddles up. Witt takes a knee. He calls out a play. And the Royals celebrate their win.
MLB
Return to lineup a 'relief' for Rendon, Angels
OAKLAND -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup for the Angels against the A’s on Monday night after missing more than three months with what was expected to be season-ending right wrist surgery on June 20. But Rendon’s wrist healed faster than expected, allowing him to finish...
MLB・
MLB
Rosario's value on display in latest 3-hit performance
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario doesn’t have the flashiest style of play. He ranks in the bottom half of the league in more Statcast categories than he does in the top half. Most of his stats aren’t attention-grabbing. And yet, he’s one of the most critical pieces...
MLB
Kjerstad shows off power stroke in AFL debut
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After the Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in the 2020 Draft, it took two years before he could make his pro debut. Diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, he couldn't participate at Baltimore's alternate site or instructional league during the pandemic shutdown, and he missed the entire 2021 season as well.
MLB
Pasquantino flashes '18-wheeler' speed on first steal
CLEVELAND -- Vinnie Pasquantino’s first career stolen base is going to Cooperstown. First, some context. The second base from Monday’s Royals-Guardians game at Progressive Field is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame because it was Bobby Witt Jr.’s 30th stolen base of the season, making Witt the fifth player in the last 49 years aged 22 or younger with 20-plus homers and 30-plus stolen bases -- and just the second rookie ever with 20-plus homers, 30-plus doubles and 30-plus stolen bases.
MLB
Red Sox prospect Ward turns on the heat in Fall League
MESA, Ariz. -- Thad Ward may be known best for his slider, but his fastball stood out in his first Arizona Fall League start. Ward went 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven as the Scottsdale Scorpions cruised to a 12-5 victory, their second win over the Mesa Solar Sox in the first two days of the developmental circuit's season. The Red Sox right-hander operated mostly at 91-94 mph with his two-seamer but located it well and notched all seven of his whiffs with his second-best pitch.
MLB
'A special moment': Suzuki caps career with full-circle sendoff
OAKLAND -- It was only fitting for Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki’s 16-year career to finish where it started. Suzuki, who is officially retiring after the season, played his final game on Tuesday against the A’s, the club he began his career with and played with from 2007-2012 and again for a stint in ‘13. In a nice tribute to Suzuki in the first inning of the Angels' eventual 2-1, 10-inning loss, he was removed from the game after catching one pitch from right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It allowed his teammates to meet him at the mound to celebrate the end of his career, which also came on his 39th birthday.
