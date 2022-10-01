This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers' Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. To commemorate football season being in full swing again, the Royals have a little celebration after every win led by rookie Bobby Witt Jr. As soon as the game ends, the infield gathers in the grass between the mound and second base and huddles up. Witt takes a knee. He calls out a play. And the Royals celebrate their win.

FOOTBALL ・ 20 HOURS AGO