Friday night roundup: Eldorado stays undefeated in district

The Eldorado Eagles improved to 2-0 in District 5-2A Division II football with a 34-12 win at home against Water Valley Friday at Larry Mitchel Stadium.

Paul Luna rushed eight times for 136 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, who improved to 3-3 for the season.

Water Valley scored first – an Anthony Quintana TD run – but the Eagles scored the next four TDs to take a 27-6 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jason Covarrubiaz scored on a 34-yard run to give Eldorado its first lead, 7-6, in the first quarter. Omar Barajas made it 13-6 Eagles with a 5-yard run before the end of the first quarter.

Luna scored on runs of 31 and 38 yards to give the Eagles a 21-point lead going into the final period.

The Wildcats pulled within 27-12 on a 40-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter on a 40-yard pass from Quintana to Jaxson Allen but Luna added a 54-yard scoring run for the Eagles in the fourth.

Barajas rushed 13 times for 65 yards for Eldorado, while Covarrubiaz carried nine times for 62 yards.

Defensively, Braxton Elias, Sam Griffin and Ernesto Nava each had a tackle for loss for the Eagles. Nava connected on 4-of-5 PAT kicks.

Quintana rushed for 108 yards on 22 carries for Water Valley. The Wildcats completed 6-of-8 passes for 168 yards. Allen caught three passes for 83 yards.

Eldorado travels to Wink next Friday to take on the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 4 in the state and were idle Friday.

Water Valley (2-4, 0-2) hosts Iraan next Friday.

Reagan County 23, Kermit 20 (OT)

Reagan County’s A.J. Avalos kicked three field goals, including a 47-yarder in overtime, as the Owls beat Kermit in a Class 2A-3A nondistrict game.

Avalos hit field goals of 30 and 39 yards in regulation before nailing the game-winner, which would have been good from 10 yards further out, according to Reagan County head coach Kyle Brown. Avalos attempted a fourth FG, but it was blocked.

The junior running back also led the Owls on the ground, with six carries for 72 yards and a TD. He also was good on 2-of-2 PAT kicks.

Jarrett Brown caught seven passes for 97 yards and a TD. He was catching passes from his brother Kason, who was playing quarterback for the first time all season after a nagging injury from last year kept him out of the lineup until Friday.

Kason Brown completed 14-of-34 passes for 179 yards and a TD.

Angel Botello led the Owls’ defense, collecting 22 tackles and three tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble. Ruben Bernal added 16 tackles for Reagan County.

The Owls had a balanced offensive attack – 179 passing and 134 rushing – to take down the Yellowjackets, who were coming off a big win last week over previously undefeated Forsan. The Owls open District 3-2A Division I play on the road at Forsan next week.

Irion County 61, Leakey 6

No. 8 Irion County made quick work of Leakey in a Class 1A Division I nondistrict game at home. The game was over at halftime due to the mercy rule.

The Hornets (5-0) are open next Friday before starting District 13-1A Division I play at home against Eden on Oct. 14.

Trevin Coffell completed 4-of-6 passes for 73 yards and three TDs to lead the Hornets. Two of his TD passes went to Bo Morrow.

Jordan Harrison scored a rushing TD and returned an interception 42 yards for a score to add to the Hornets’ total. Cameron Feller, Parker Posey and Colton Lawdermilk each ran for a TD, while Iyran Davis connected with Tyler Henderson on a TD pass for Irion County.

The Hornets led 61-0 before the Eagles scored with 28 seconds left before halftime

Robert Lee 24, Bronte 6

Robert Lee improved to 6-0 for the season with a win at home against longtime rival Bronte in the battle for bragging rights in Coke County.

It was a cross divisional game in Class 1A, as the Steers compete in Division I while Bronte moved down into Division II at the last UIL realignment.

Robert Lee led 16-6 after the first quarter but neither team scored again until the fourth, when the Steers took a 24-6 lead with 5:33 to play to secure the win.

Anthony Landeros, Brayden Sherwood and Denver O’Dell each scored a rushing TD for Robert Lee. Sherwood rushed for 132 yards on 20 carries to lead the Steer ground attack.

Sherwood had eight tackles, while Ryan Mendoza logged seven to lead the Robert Lee defense.

The Steers open District 13-1A Division I play at home against Menard next Friday.

Bronte (3-3) has a final nondistrict game next week against Oglesby.

Garden City 81, Van Horn 36

No. 7 Garden City survived a scorefest against the Eagles in a Class 1A nondistrict game in Van Horn.

The 81 points is the most the Bearkats have scored all season in compiling a 5-1 record. They open District 7-1A Division I play at home next week against Grady.

Carson Goodwin got things started for the Kats by scoring a TD on the opening kickoff. It was one of two kickoff return TDs for Goodwin on the night. He also had two rushing TDs.

John Lopez caught two TD passes and rushed for a TD.

Denton Roe threw a TD pass to Kamdyn Roe and rushed for a TD.

Logan Seidenberger threw two TD passes. Jordan Jones capped the Garden City scoring with a TD rush.

Other Week 6 scores

Greenwood 31, Lake View 6

Wall 14, Mason 6

Coleman 49, San Saba 0

McCamey 39, Sterling City 22

Cisco 60, Winters 6

Menard 72, Nueces Canyon 13

Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6

Lometa 64, Eden 21

Rochelle 52, Moran 0

Blackwell 58, Panther Creek 12