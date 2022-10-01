ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo men's A Cappella group searching for singers for Christmas concert

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
 3 days ago
San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Christmas Chorus is looking for male singers for their 24th annual Christmas concerts.

"Over the years, the concerts have become a San Angelo Christmas tradition," according to a news release from the organization. "Make this Christmas special by sharing your voice with others to bring cheer to San Angelo and the Concho Valley."

Rehearsals are held each Monday at 7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 3 at the First United Methodist Church’s Celebration Hall at 37 E Beauregard Ave. Attendees can enter the church from the parking garage.

Participation in the group is free and includes men of all ages and musical backgrounds. Musical Director for the group is Mark Clark.

The concerts will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The annual concerts are free to the public.

For more information, call 325-947-8663.

