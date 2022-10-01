Read full article on original website
SFGate
Horoscope for Wednesday, 10/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The more you question, the more flustered a superior gets. Ask yourself is this really getting you anywhere? You don't want to sow the seeds of future resentment. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You know there isn't much to a venture other than...
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8
This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
boldsky.com
Weekly Horoscope, 02 October To 08 October 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
How will the upcoming seven days be for you? If you are curious to know, then read your weekly horoscope. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. So let's see what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 3, 2022
Everything that happens will happen because of a relationship, not necessarily a smooth one. Obstacles, many of which come in the form of frustrating people, will ultimately be the secret to developing incredible powers of focus. Just remember this quote: “The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”
Aquarius—Your October Horoscope Predicts a Major Career Change, Thanks to a Solar Eclipse
Nothing compares to the rush of making a connection! Your Aquarius horoscope for October 2022 is filled with social electricity, so don’t hesitate to get out there and mingle. Whether you’re looking for love or friendship, Venus will oppose Jupiter in your chatty third house on October 1, setting you up for a month that widens your network. It’s time to speak your mind and discuss the things that interest you, because that’s the only way you’ll ever find your people. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, you’re feeling equally as inspired to rise up from some...
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 5
Any sense that you need to deal with people differently is ready to be expanded today - as you can set aside old arguments and regrets and really connect on a new level. At work, this is the next step a team has been waiting for. While at home, you...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Libra—Your October Horoscope Is Shining a Light On The People Who Bring Out The Best In You
Get ready, because your Libra horoscope for October 2022 says a relationship is about to rock your world. As Venus in Libra forms an opposition with Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships on October 1, you’re beginning the month with special attention placed on your love life and your social life. You may be taking a shine to someone in particular, reveling in the dynamic duo you both are. Pour fun and whimsical energy into your relationships, because it’ll pay off big time. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, it will station direct in your 12th...
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month
Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone. That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to...
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Aquarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for October 2 – October 8
JAN 21 - FEB 18. Maybe true love has felt out of reach, or simply out of touch, lately. This week Venus firms up your truth and travel sector, to set you on the road to romance success. But remember no one can make this happen for you. Partners reconnect...
Wesleyan Argus
Astrology With Nico: September 30- October 6
Welcome to The Wesleyan Argus’s weekly astrology column: Astrology with Nico. Each Friday, pick up a copy of the paper to get acquainted with the vibes for the week ahead. Not into your horoscope? There’s something for everyone in here, with lucky numbers, colors, and a weekly vibe attached to each sign.
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
ohmymag.co.uk
These signs have the best sense of humor
Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
creators.com
Secrets of the Scorpio Moon
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have range. Choosing the right mode can be challenging. You can be professional and cordial or irreverent and funny. To be appropriate in every situation means being inappropriate in the ones that call for it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone knows there's more than meets...
