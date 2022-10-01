ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope for Wednesday, 10/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The more you question, the more flustered a superior gets. Ask yourself is this really getting you anywhere? You don't want to sow the seeds of future resentment. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You know there isn't much to a venture other than...
Thought Catalog

Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8

This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 3, 2022

Everything that happens will happen because of a relationship, not necessarily a smooth one. Obstacles, many of which come in the form of frustrating people, will ultimately be the secret to developing incredible powers of focus. Just remember this quote: “The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your October Horoscope Predicts a Major Career Change, Thanks to a Solar Eclipse

Nothing compares to the rush of making a connection! Your Aquarius horoscope for October 2022 is filled with social electricity, so don’t hesitate to get out there and mingle. Whether you’re looking for love or friendship, Venus will oppose Jupiter in your chatty third house on October 1, setting you up for a month that widens your network. It’s time to speak your mind and discuss the things that interest you, because that’s the only way you’ll ever find your people. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, you’re feeling equally as inspired to rise up from some...
StyleCaster

Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting

A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense

September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
StyleCaster

Libra—Your October Horoscope Is Shining a Light On The People Who Bring Out The Best In You

Get ready, because your Libra horoscope for October 2022 says a relationship is about to rock your world. As Venus in Libra forms an opposition with Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships on October 1, you’re beginning the month with special attention placed on your love life and your social life. You may be taking a shine to someone in particular, reveling in the dynamic duo you both are. Pour fun and whimsical energy into your relationships, because it’ll pay off big time. As Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, it will station direct in your 12th...
boldsky.com

October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
StyleCaster

Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month

Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone. That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to...
MindBodyGreen

October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Wesleyan Argus

Astrology With Nico: September 30- October 6

Welcome to The Wesleyan Argus’s weekly astrology column: Astrology with Nico. Each Friday, pick up a copy of the paper to get acquainted with the vibes for the week ahead. Not into your horoscope? There’s something for everyone in here, with lucky numbers, colors, and a weekly vibe attached to each sign.
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You

By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
ohmymag.co.uk

These signs have the best sense of humor

Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
creators.com

Secrets of the Scorpio Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have range. Choosing the right mode can be challenging. You can be professional and cordial or irreverent and funny. To be appropriate in every situation means being inappropriate in the ones that call for it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone knows there's more than meets...
