Following Abe Romero’s death, high school coaches speak on football safety

LAS CRUCES – For Las Cruces’ high school football head coaches, they’ve witnessed the sport transform more lives than they can count – including their own.

But following the death of Organ Mountain senior high school football player Abraham Romero, who passed away Sept. 17, Las Cruces’ high school football coaches were asked about the balance between the positives of football and the inherent risks associated with the sport.

The specifics of Romero’s diagnoses, including a cause of death, have not been publicly stated for the 17-year-old, who spent three weeks in a medically induced coma after unexpectedly collapsing during a football game against Deming Aug. 26. Doctors had initially stated they were uncertain what caused Romero to lose consciousness, and a direct link to football safety has not been publicly established by medical personnel.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Activities Association said the NMAA does not have a policy in place to investigate the death of a high school athlete. He said the NMAA will follow its policies in the case of Romero’s death and will not launch an investigation regardless.

But the high school football player’s sudden and unexpected death still raises questions at a time where chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE – a term used to describe brain generation likely caused by repeated head traumas commonly seen in sports such as football, boxing and soccer – has risen to the forefront of football safety concerns. Rule makers at all levels of the sport have taken substantial steps in recent years to attempt to make the game safer, including limiting the ways in which a player can be hit and encouraging players to avoid hitting with the crown of their helmets.

Las Cruces, Centennial and Mayfield’s head coaches agreed that football is at its safest point, and Mayfield coach Michael Bradley said he believes football is a safe game if played and taught the correct way. Las Cruces head coach Mark Lopez added that safety concerns have been raised in all sports – not just football.

“As horrible as (this tragedy) is, I really feel like football is at its safest point that it’s ever been when you talk about safety regulations and rule changes and everything else,” Lopez said. “You try to create the safest environments you possibly can, but you’ve seen tragedy in every sport. …That’s ultimately where we’re at. Football is at its safest point that it’s ever been, but we just can’t prevent these tragedies, and it’s just horrible.”

Coaches have also attempted to change practice habits and safety precautions throughout the week of game preparation. Centennial now has players wear Guardian protective caps on their helmets, which provide additional padding on the outside of helmets. The protective caps – also worn at the NFL and college levels – proved to reduce force impact by 9% at the NFL level, according to a study ESPN reported on in 2021. The inventors of the cap claimed the caps can reduce impact up to 33% at the high school level, ESPN reported.

“We’re doing everything we can I think within our program, within the state and probably within the country to make football safer, but part of what makes football football is it’s an aggressive sport,” Centennial head coach Aaron Ocampo said. “It’s a sport that really takes a lot of kids that normally would find other avenues to let out aggressiveness, and now it lets them to it within a game where it’s monitored and you’re doing good instead of doing something that may be bad.

“So many kids that play football are going to keep their grades up, are going to keep going to school, are going to keep doing the right things or maybe learn something from a coach that’s going to help them down the line as an adult, just because they want to play football,” he said. “I really think it helps a lot of kids become better people just because of their commitment of the game. But like anything in life, there’s going to be positives and there’s going to be negatives too. And the risk of injury in football is definitely one of those things that could be seen as a negative.”

Lopez said his team’s focus has been on Romero, supporting his teammates and his family in wake of the tragedy, and all three coaches left the decision whether or not to attend the funeral services up to individual players. Bradley said he was thankful tragedies such as Romero’s are few and far between and that most teams are lucky to avoid such injuries.

“It’s a safe game if you’re well coached, you keep your head up, you do things the right way and you keep the helmet out of the game,” Bradley said. “…Football is, I think, a very safe sport if played the right way with good fundamentals and teaching. I still think football is the greatest game there is.”

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.