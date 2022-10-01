ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Normal services returning to Charlotte County

As Charlotte County cleans up the debris from Hurricane Ian and as power returns to the county, a number of services that had been interrupted because of the storm are resuming. Among the services returning is Charlotte County Transit. Charlotte County Transit is a shared-ride curb-to-curb transit service provided to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wqcs.org

SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed

South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
ARCADIA, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce to Close Jaycee Park Monday Oct. 10 for Rebuild

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 4, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department will be closing Jaycee Park from Monday, October 10 for the Community Rebuild of the Jaycee Park Playground. The re-built park is scheduled to re-open on Monday, October 17. The closure effects the entire park...
FORT PIERCE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

American Humane’s Mobile Rescue Unit Remains on the Ground in Florida’s Devastated Desoto County to Rescue Horses and Farm Animals

Palm Beach, FL – In rapid response to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, American Humane’s Rescue Team currently remains on the ground in Florida’s DeSoto County conducting urgent water search and rescue operations for horses and farm animals affected. American Humane’s team of trained...
PALM BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County provides updates on Hurricane Ian aftermath

Lee County officials gave a press conference on Monday afternoon updating the public about the efforts being made to clean up and fix Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Roger Desjarlais, the Lee County manager said that search and rescue is still happening and that Fort Myers Beach is the primary area where that’s happening. Desjarlais said there were 11 United States Army Reserve units and also 7 strike teams throughout Lee County. Those units are working essentially around the clock until the search and rescue missions are complete.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply

UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

