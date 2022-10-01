Read full article on original website
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Normal services returning to Charlotte County
As Charlotte County cleans up the debris from Hurricane Ian and as power returns to the county, a number of services that had been interrupted because of the storm are resuming. Among the services returning is Charlotte County Transit. Charlotte County Transit is a shared-ride curb-to-curb transit service provided to...
Debris, rubble litters downtown Fort Myers as area becomes DeSantis’ command center
Downtown Fort Myers saw a catastrophic storm surge like other areas of Southwest Florida when Ian came onshore. The Caloosahatchee was raised by close to 20 feet and flooded the businesses downtown. Nearby homes took on water. Almost a week later, debris still lines the sidewalks. Piles of rubble remain...
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
Indian River County waiving tipping fees at county landfill
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Commission voted Tuesday to waive the tipping fees at the county landfill to help ease the burden of yard waste clean-up following Hurricane Ian. Fees will will be waived beginning today through the next two weeks. No tipping fees will...
National Guard delivers aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News spent the day with the Florida Army National Guard Monday as its soldiers delivered help to Hurricane Ian victims in the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. The Rotonda area, west of Port Charlotte, was particularly affected by the storm. 22-year-old Tiana Drossel, a...
SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed
South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
Hurricane Ian destroys homes and businesses in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Peace River has flooded, destroying everything in its path. Roads and bridges in DeSoto County have now turned into waterways for boats. “As long as we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this,” Trent Anthney, the...
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County
WPTV is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind by Hurricane Ian.
Fort Pierce to Close Jaycee Park Monday Oct. 10 for Rebuild
Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 4, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department will be closing Jaycee Park from Monday, October 10 for the Community Rebuild of the Jaycee Park Playground. The re-built park is scheduled to re-open on Monday, October 17. The closure effects the entire park...
American Humane’s Mobile Rescue Unit Remains on the Ground in Florida’s Devastated Desoto County to Rescue Horses and Farm Animals
Palm Beach, FL – In rapid response to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, American Humane’s Rescue Team currently remains on the ground in Florida’s DeSoto County conducting urgent water search and rescue operations for horses and farm animals affected. American Humane’s team of trained...
Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
Death toll rises in Florida as search and rescue operations continue
The official death tally increased to 58 over the weekend, with the toll likely to rise significantly in the days ahead.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
Lee County provides updates on Hurricane Ian aftermath
Lee County officials gave a press conference on Monday afternoon updating the public about the efforts being made to clean up and fix Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Roger Desjarlais, the Lee County manager said that search and rescue is still happening and that Fort Myers Beach is the primary area where that’s happening. Desjarlais said there were 11 United States Army Reserve units and also 7 strike teams throughout Lee County. Those units are working essentially around the clock until the search and rescue missions are complete.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue helps stranded boater in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boater was stranded in Tropical Storm force winds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call of a stranded boater in the Lake Worth Lagoon near Snook Island Natural Area. Due to the strong winds, a land-based swimming rescue or...
Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply
UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
