Brookeland, TX

Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022

We had a robbery at the Valero in Brookeland on Saturday morning around 6:00AM. We are processing evidence and following leads and believe that we have the suspect identified. There was a four-wheeler stolen off FM 1013 on September 24, 2022, and Deputy Ryan located one on FM 82 over the weekend that had been spray painted a different color. We are working to confirm if it is the same ATV.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Eric Bohannon charged following Monday crash involving a thrown object

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department have leveled charges against a Jasper man accused of causing a major accident late Monday morning by throwing a large metal object at a vehicle. Eric Bohannon, age 52, was found and arrested not far from the...
JASPER, TX
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
RYE, TX
Newton County church burglaries under investigation

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Newton Co. Report Includes Shots Fired

Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students

COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
COLMESNEIL, TX
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
BROOKELAND, TX
Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say

An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Fire rips through West Orange home while people, pets inside

WEST ORANGE — A home in West Orange was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning. Assistant Chief Simmie Gibson of the West Orange Fire Department said the call of the fire was dispatched at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the house in the 800 block of Flint Street.
WEST ORANGE, TX
