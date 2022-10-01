We had a robbery at the Valero in Brookeland on Saturday morning around 6:00AM. We are processing evidence and following leads and believe that we have the suspect identified. There was a four-wheeler stolen off FM 1013 on September 24, 2022, and Deputy Ryan located one on FM 82 over the weekend that had been spray painted a different color. We are working to confirm if it is the same ATV.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO