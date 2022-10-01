Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022
We had a robbery at the Valero in Brookeland on Saturday morning around 6:00AM. We are processing evidence and following leads and believe that we have the suspect identified. There was a four-wheeler stolen off FM 1013 on September 24, 2022, and Deputy Ryan located one on FM 82 over the weekend that had been spray painted a different color. We are working to confirm if it is the same ATV.
kjas.com
Eric Bohannon charged following Monday crash involving a thrown object
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department have leveled charges against a Jasper man accused of causing a major accident late Monday morning by throwing a large metal object at a vehicle. Eric Bohannon, age 52, was found and arrested not far from the...
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
kjas.com
Newton County church burglaries under investigation
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 26, 2022 – October 2, 2022.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Report Includes Shots Fired
Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
kjas.com
Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX
A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman
A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
Orange Leader
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
Nacogdoches Sheriff Gives Update on Fatal Auto/Pedestrian Crash
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation related to a fatal automobile-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night between Appleby and Garrison in Nacogdoches County. The fatal crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a report, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatchers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
Orange County S.O. investigating death of 20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a pool and died at a hospital, according to information the Orange County Sheriff's Office provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded at about 12:45 p.m....
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
kjas.com
Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
Orange Leader
Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say
An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland. The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location. Anyone who...
12newsnow.com
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
Orange Leader
Fire rips through West Orange home while people, pets inside
WEST ORANGE — A home in West Orange was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning. Assistant Chief Simmie Gibson of the West Orange Fire Department said the call of the fire was dispatched at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the house in the 800 block of Flint Street.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0