Ian left a mess in SC coastal areas. Here's what you need to know about cleanup rules.

By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
The Post and Courier

Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.

Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn

Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?

Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head moves forward with 6-lane bridge plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For the past few months, public conversation has swirled around the topic of the bridge: Will Town Council agree to the Beaufort County proposal on how to address the island's four aging spans?. A vocal group of residents, citing a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures,...
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
live5news.com

If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
The Post and Courier

Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County

Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
counton2.com

Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
The Post and Courier

Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island

A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
The Post and Courier

Georgetown/Horry Community Calendar

Saint Frances Animal Center launched its fall fundraising event “Shoe us the Love” shoe drive on Sept. 1 and it will run until Oct. 30. In partnership with Funds2Orgs, Saint Frances Animal Center is asking new or gently worn shoes be dropped off for donation. Saint Frances Animal Center will collect the shoes and Funds2Orgs with then pick up the shoes during the first part of November. The shoes are refurbished and shipped around the world to developing countries to help create Micro-enterprises to provide jobs, promote commerce and give folks a path out of poverty.
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC

Both the largest and oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston has a remarkable history for visitors to delve into. Founded in 1670 at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, it has lots of charming cobbled streets and centuries-old landmarks for you to check out. Conjuring up romantic images...
