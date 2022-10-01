ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after human remains found in vehicle fire in Phoenix

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police responded to a vehicle fire at the request of the Phoenix Fire Department early Friday morning, police said.

At around 2:30 a.m. officers arrived near 6200 West McDowell Road and found human remains inside of a vehicle after the flames were extinguished.

"At this time detectives are working to identify the victim, and the circumstances that led to this incident," said Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

