Johnston County, NC

Four deaths in North Carolina are storm-related, Governor Cooper says

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Saturday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed four deaths in the state are storm-related to Ian. The deaths happened on Friday as remnants of the storm battered the state before it made its second landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina Friday afternoon and churned its way into NC.

According to the governor's office three of the four killed were in Johnston County. They include a 25-year-old man who died when he lost control of his car and hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions along Raleigh Road in Johnston County. A
24-year-old died when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree. A 65-year-old man died early Saturday morning in Johnston Co. from carbon monoxide poisoning after having a generator in his garage. Another man died by drowning when officials said his truck became submerged in a flooded swamp in Martin County Friday night.

Ian lost its hurricane status when it crawled through the Tar Heel state but as a post-tropical cyclone the storm still packed a lot of rain and winds. This led to thousands spending the night without electricity.

Bright and early Saturday, powers crews were out in force working to restore electricity to all impacted.

President
Biden signed an emergency declaration targeting North Carolina on Saturday. It provides federal recovery support and reimbursement for emergency protective expenses incurred by state and local governments during the storm. Damage assessments that are beginning now will determine if Ian's effects in North Carolina qualify for further federal assistance.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
