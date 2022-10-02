Four deaths in North Carolina are storm-related, Governor Cooper says

Are you part of the sandwich generation? Then you might want to realize what cities are the best for this sandwich generation now. A new ranking was done by Fortune and CVS Health that assesses the quality of life for the sandwich generation. The name threw me off because I was not aware of the sandwich generation before now. The sandwich generation is those who are raising children while regularly caring for their parents. I am sure there are tons of those right now, as I have seen it within my parents.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO