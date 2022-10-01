Kent State kicks off homecoming with parade along Main Street

Homecoming festivities for Kent State University kicked off Saturday morning with a parade. This year's theme is “Milestones and Memories." Because this is the 50th anniversary of Title IX — the portion of the Education Amendments of 1972 protecting people from sex-based discrimination in education or athletics that receive federal money — 37 women, all former student-athletes, representing each of the women’s sports teams, were grand marshals of the homecoming parade.

Other activities Saturday included the Bowman Cup 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run; the "Kiss on the K," a homecoming tradition for couples to celebrate the place where they met; and a ceremony dedicating the E. Timothy Moore Student Multicultural Center.

The KSU Golden Flashes took on Ohio University, an East Division foe in the Mid-American Conference, in the homecoming football game at Dix Stadium.