Abilene, TX

Business Notebook: New CEO leads Encompass Health Rehab Hospital in Abilene

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

Boyd Davis III recently was appointed CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Abilene to oversee day-to-day operations of the 60-bed facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfcyk_0iIFUKi600

Originally from Ohio, Davis has been a part of Encompass Health since 2010, starting in Tucson, Arizona. He most recently served as CEO for Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wichita Falls.

Davis earned a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University, a master's degree in physical therapy from the University of Findlay and a master's degree in health administration from Ohio University.

First Financial retiree Wideman honored

June Wideman was honored Friday at a reception with the first Jeanette Castellano Lifetimes Achievement Award.

She retired from First Financial Bank in late 2018.

The award honors an individual who, during a career that extends 30 or more years, made a significant contribution to their company and/or the administrative profession. Retirees are eligible.

The award will not necessarily be given annually but when a suitable candidate has been identified.

The award is named for awards founder Sunny Nunan's mother.

The honoree is noted for:

  • Service and mentorship
  • Inspiring change or positive impact
  • Earning internal awards and acknowledgements
  • Demonstrating care of leaders and coworkers
  • Positively affecting the lives of others.

Wideman served with two of the bank's leaders, Ken Murphy and Scott Dueser, the current president, CEO and chairman of the board.

She was named Employee of the Mont in June 1985, seven months after joining the bank.

March 31, 2003, was declared June Wideman Day by the city of Abilene upon her first retirement. She would return to work, retiring again at the end of 2018.

She was named a First Financial Bank "Shining Star" in 2012.

And Wideman received the Walter Johnson Award, the highest given by the bank, in 2015.

Oher recent administrative assistants honored at First Financial are Audrey Watkins, Toyota Star Your Impossible Award nominee (2022), Missy Fenton, 2021 Colleen Barret Award winner (2021); and Carla Lane, 2020 Leadership finalist.

