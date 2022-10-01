ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?

A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.
NFL
laptopmag.com

Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals 2022: Fall preview

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals will help frugal shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday gift list. While Black Friday is generally viewed as the holiday shopping season kick-off, this year is different. Amazon and just about every other retailer are offering holiday deals in October. In response...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
laptopmag.com

Xiaomi 12T Pro hands-on impressions: Supercharged with a 200MP camera

Early impressions of the Xiaomi 12T Pro are encouraging! This is a smartphone priced to target the mid-range, but with specs that are well above its cost. No Android 13 commitment (yet) The Xiaomi 12T Pro has arrived, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, ridiculously...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Event#Huawei Watch#Smart Phone#Ios#Google October#Pixel Watch#Nest#Pixel 7#Bst#Google S Event
laptopmag.com

Get $300 off Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now in this epic Prime Early Access deal

Amazon Prime Early Access hasn't even started yet, but you can already save $300 on the amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab)!. We had our suspicions that Samsung would be involved in Amazon's first big sales event of the Fall, but not even we were expecting to see a discount this significant on the company's massive, ultra-luxury foldable.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (2022) review

Excellent build quality meets stylish design with a dash of performance that makes the HP Spectre x360 13.5 a 2-in-1 laptop champ, but it comes with a steep price tag.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals: Best Prime Day 2 discounts

Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals are set to be huge — like Prime Day and Black Friday levels of huge! Make no mistake, this looks set to be one of the biggest opportunities to get a big TV for cheap. Kicking off on October 11 at 3am ET,...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Nothing Ear (stick) reveal happening on October 26 — Time to ditch the AirPods?

We’ve seen the design of Nothing Ear (stick) and now it’s time for a full reveal, which has just been announced to happen on October 26 at 10am ET / 3pm BST. The sequel to Nothing ear (1) brings a refreshed rubberized eartip-free bud design and a brand new cylindrical case. All we need to know now is the price and product specifications, which are all coming at this event.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Esports
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google

Comments / 0

Community Policy