laptopmag.com
Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?
A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 leaks show small but impactful updates — is it enough to beat iPhone 14?
Over the weekend, more Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details have leaked — showing some important iterative developments that could make these two of the best phones you can buy. As you can read in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, these flagship slabs pack incredible cameras,...
laptopmag.com
Apple October event is unlikely — but iPad Pro 2022, MacBook Pro M2 Pro still expected
While the MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch, along with the new iPad Pro with M2, are expected to be unveiled in October, a new tip suggests that it won't be at an Apple event — but they are still "highly likely to launch." From oft-reliable analyst Mark Gurman...
laptopmag.com
Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals 2022: Fall preview
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals will help frugal shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday gift list. While Black Friday is generally viewed as the holiday shopping season kick-off, this year is different. Amazon and just about every other retailer are offering holiday deals in October. In response...
laptopmag.com
Pixel Watch leak shows all — strap styles, watch faces and more
Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel Watch at its Made by Google October event this week, but we may have already seen a sneak peek at its collection of strap styles, watch faces, and color options thanks to a new leak — along with a few details.
laptopmag.com
Xiaomi 12T Pro hands-on impressions: Supercharged with a 200MP camera
Early impressions of the Xiaomi 12T Pro are encouraging! This is a smartphone priced to target the mid-range, but with specs that are well above its cost. No Android 13 commitment (yet) The Xiaomi 12T Pro has arrived, featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, ridiculously...
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
laptopmag.com
Xiaomi Redmi Pad first look: An Android tablet that gets the price right
Xiaomi reveals its new Redmi Pad, and Android tablet with an affordable price tag, 8,000mAh battery capacity, and smooth 10.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's no iPad Pro, but does it need to be with a £269 price tag?. Available in the U.K. soon, the Redmi Pad...
laptopmag.com
Get $300 off Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now in this epic Prime Early Access deal
Amazon Prime Early Access hasn't even started yet, but you can already save $300 on the amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab)!. We had our suspicions that Samsung would be involved in Amazon's first big sales event of the Fall, but not even we were expecting to see a discount this significant on the company's massive, ultra-luxury foldable.
laptopmag.com
HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (2022) review
Excellent build quality meets stylish design with a dash of performance that makes the HP Spectre x360 13.5 a 2-in-1 laptop champ, but it comes with a steep price tag.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals: Best Prime Day 2 discounts
Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals are set to be huge — like Prime Day and Black Friday levels of huge! Make no mistake, this looks set to be one of the biggest opportunities to get a big TV for cheap. Kicking off on October 11 at 3am ET,...
laptopmag.com
Nothing Ear (stick) reveal happening on October 26 — Time to ditch the AirPods?
We’ve seen the design of Nothing Ear (stick) and now it’s time for a full reveal, which has just been announced to happen on October 26 at 10am ET / 3pm BST. The sequel to Nothing ear (1) brings a refreshed rubberized eartip-free bud design and a brand new cylindrical case. All we need to know now is the price and product specifications, which are all coming at this event.
laptopmag.com
Dockcase smart hard drive enclosure review: Power loss protection for peace of mind
The Dockcase smart hard drive enclosure is a bit more expensive than the average 2.5-inch enclosure, but the built-in display and power loss protection offers peace of mind that justifies that cost. Pros. +. Power loss protection (5 or 10 seconds) +. Clever built-in display. +. Supports a wide range...
