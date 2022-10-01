ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

1-0-0-2

(one, zero, zero, two)

The Associated Press

