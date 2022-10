Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, as hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored. Ian’s 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many people are unable to access food and water. Biden planned to meet Wednesday with residents and small business owners in Fort Myers, Florida, and to thank government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris. With the midterm elections just a month away, the crisis had the potential to bring together political rivals in common cause at least for a time.

