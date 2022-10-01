IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
13-14-22-35-40-46, Extra Shot: 17
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-six; Extra Shot: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $4,100,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
01-20-23-33-41
(one, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Pick Three-Midday
7-0-9, Fireball: 6
(seven, zero, nine; Fireball: six)
Pick Three-Evening
4-3-9, Fireball: 8
(four, three, nine; Fireball: eight)
Pick Four-Midday
5-7-7-6, Fireball: 3
(five, seven, seven, six; Fireball: three)
Pick Four-Evening
1-2-2-3, Fireball: 8
(one, two, two, three; Fireball: eight)
Lucky Day Lotto
11-15-20-25-38
(eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
