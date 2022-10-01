ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto

13-14-22-35-40-46, Extra Shot: 17

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-six; Extra Shot: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $4,100,000

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-20-23-33-41

(one, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Pick Three-Midday

7-0-9, Fireball: 6

(seven, zero, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick Three-Evening

4-3-9, Fireball: 8

(four, three, nine; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Midday

5-7-7-6, Fireball: 3

(five, seven, seven, six; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Evening

1-2-2-3, Fireball: 8

(one, two, two, three; Fireball: eight)

Lucky Day Lotto

11-15-20-25-38

(eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Powerball

08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin later this month. The debate has been scheduled for Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. The debate is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and last an hour. The state bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event. The event will be open to the public. WISC-TV will air the debate as well as livestream it at Channel3000.com. WKBT-TV in La Crosse also will televise the debate. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
The Associated Press

Last of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard to leave shelter

BOSTON (AP) — The last of dozens of migrants shipped to Martha’s Vineyard last month are set to depart temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod for transitional housing by the end of the weekend, according to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration. The Venezuelan migrants were lured onto Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio. A lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston last month alleges the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington and were induced with perks such as $10 McDonald’s gift certificates. Instead the migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard with no notice to local officials.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. Fleet Farm officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The Appleton, Wisconsin-based company has 47 stores across the Midwest, including 17 in Minnesota that sell firearms.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Luckyday
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter as he pledged that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, and hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored. Ian’s 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many people still are unable to get food and water. Biden planned to meet Wednesday with residents and small business owners in Fort Myers, and to thank government officials providing emergency aid and removing debris. With the midterm elections just a month away, the crisis was bringing together political rivals in common cause at least for a time.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Associated Press

Youngkin ad-maker gets state contract for tourism ad

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin faced criticism from Democrats on Wednesday after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure state contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor. Richmond-based Poolhouse made the winning bid for the project and received...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

Drug companies in opioid crisis have donated to Ohio’s Ryan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

FBFK Law Firm Adds Lauded White-Collar & Regulatory Law Attorney Stephen Toland as Head of Austin Office

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Celebrating 20 years of legal excellence across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK law firm today announced leading White-Collar Crime & Regulatory Law attorney, Stephen Toland, has joined the firm and will head the fast-growing Austin office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005053/en/ FBFK White-Collar & Regulatory Law Attorney Stephen Toland (Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire

HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy