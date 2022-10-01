FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash4Life
06-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3
Double Play
04-15-19-28-44-51
Fantasy 5
08-17-24-28-29
Lotto
20-29-37-38-43-45
Estimated jackpot: $16,500,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
7-9, FB: 4
Pick 2 Midday
0-4, FB: 9
Pick 3 Evening
1-6-7, FB: 4
Pick 3 Midday
9-5-0, FB: 9
Pick 4 Evening
9-2-8-7, FB: 4
Pick 4 Midday
6-6-7-9, FB: 9
Pick 5 Evening
1-8-7-3-1, FB: 4
Pick 5 Midday
1-9-9-1-4, FB: 9
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
