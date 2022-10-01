ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

0-2-6-2, SB: 1

(zero, two, six, two; SB: one)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Lottery#The Indiana Lottery
The Associated Press

Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery factories estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentive packages would draw from a fund created less than a year ago to help the automotive state land major business expansions in the wake of news that Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. would begin building electric vehicle battery plants in other states. “We are in global competition to make sure that Michigan stays on the cutting edge of auto manufacturing. Investments like the ones that we’ve announced today are game changers,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press. A Michigan energy-storage company, Our Next Energy, would be allocated $236 million in the agreement for an up to $1.6 billion project in Van Buren Township outside of Detroit. An allocation of $175 million in incentives will go to a $2.4 billion factory planned by Chinese manufacturer Gotion for Big Rapids in northern Michigan. The factories would produce components used for electric vehicle batteries.
LANSING, MI
cilfm.com

Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
SACRAMENTO, CA
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
The Associated Press

Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the State Bar of Wisconsin later this month. The debate has been scheduled for Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. The debate is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and last an hour. The state bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event. The event will be open to the public. WISC-TV will air the debate as well as livestream it at Channel3000.com. WKBT-TV in La Crosse also will televise the debate. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
RENO, NV
Fox 59

SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy