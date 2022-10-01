Gray start to weekend, improving Sunday

An envelope of rain over eastern Ohio associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ian will affect areas mainly near and east of the I-71 corridor through early evening, before shifting southeast and retreating with the departing area of low pressure over southern West Virginia.

A dry northeasterly circulation on the western edge of the deeper tropical moisture will prevent rain from spreading any farther west. Temperatures will exhibit a wide range across the state, from the damp low to mid-50s in the southeast to the upper 60s with some sun in northwestern Ohio.

The post-tropical system will dissipate over southern West Virginia, as the upper low drifts east on Sunday, with a few lingering showers in southeastern Ohio ending early in the day. Clouds will give way to some afternoon sun. Readings will be more seasonable in central Ohio, topping out in upper 60s in the afternoon.



Fair and pleasant weather returns next week under building high pressure, along with a slight warmup. A strong cold front will bring a few showers later on Thursday and much cooler weather heading into next weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Low 54 Sunday: Clearing, nice. High 67

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (44)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 69 (43)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. High 72 (43)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, late shower. High 73 (48)

Friday: Partly sunny, windy, much cooler. High 57 (48) Saturday: Partly sunny, crisp. High 56 (37)

