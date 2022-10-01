Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Board of Education regular meeting
Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on October 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Rose will work hard for all of us
I am writing this in regard to Mollie Rose, N.C. House candidate, District 116. Mollie has a passion for this position that only a mother, grandmother, former school counselor, mental health worker and family advocate could possibly possess. Mollie has worked on the Clean Water for North Carolina board and the Southern Appalachian Biodiversity Project, where she obtained a knowledge of environmental issues. By participating in the Building Bridges program, she learned how racial prejudice is affecting the citizens of Buncombe County.
polkstudents.com
Why I Teach: Stephanie Luedi
The reason that I teach is hard to narrow down to just one thing, and it is also hard to put into words. I will do my best to keep it short and sweet. As some of you know, I am an alumni of Polk County Schools. So my “WHY” I teach and my “WHY” I chose Polk County Schools go hand in hand. I was never an outstanding student during my time at Polk Schools. I struggled academically and emotionally, but that never stopped my teachers, administrators, coaches, and school staff from supporting me and encouraging me to figure out my dreams and to follow them.
Mountain Xpress
Commissioners congratulate Buncombe’s HHS for award, honor regional manufacturing, conserve nearly 600 acres
Buncombe County’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Department is celebrating its recent statewide accolade of winning the prestigious Dr. Sarah Morrow Health Department of the Year award. The Board of Commissioners honored this outstanding achievement during its meeting on Oct. 4. The award celebrates the County’s commitment to innovation, service, equity integration, and more. You can read about HHS’s achievement here.
WLOS.com
Black Mountain Primary School updates procedure following parent's petition
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new school-level procedure allowing parents to walk their kids to school at Black Mountain Primary School. It comes after one parent was told she was not allowed to walk her daughter to school because she lived beyond the half-mile permitted boundary. The...
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
Mountain Xpress
Legal Aid of NC to host disaster recovery legal clinics, Oct. 16-19
Legal Aid of NC is helping those recovering from the flooding and damage that occurred in August 2021, during Tropical Storm Fred, through free disaster recovery legal services and clinics. Legal Aid will host clinics October 16-19 to assist those affected by Tropical Storm Fred. Storm survivors interested in Legal...
Mountain Xpress
Sunrise Community for Wellness and Recovery awarded additional NCDHHS funds
Press release from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:. Eight organizations across the state will now be able to increase their recovery services, supports and accessibility for individuals with substance use disorders. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is awarding nearly $4,000,000 across eight community-based...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville invites community to provide comment on Walton Street Park historic designation
In 2018, the City of Asheville began researching and documenting historic resources specifically related to African American heritage in Asheville. During the first phase of architectural survey (inventory), it was determined that Walton Street Park is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, since the determination of eligibility for listing in the National Register, the City has received an application from the Preservation Society of Asheville & Buncombe County to designate the pool as a Local Historic Landmark, which is currently in review by the Historic Resources Commission (HRC).
tribpapers.com
Prayer & Trash Draws a Larger Crowd Than Usual
Woodfin – The Woodfin Town Council met in front of a larger than usual crowd at its September meeting (Tuesday, Sept. 20). A couple of issues drew residents, including the removal of the invocation from the meeting agenda and the town’s new trash containers. The meeting started with...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces requests for proposals for the management of Juneteenth 2023
The City of Asheville, North Carolina, seeks to contract with a non-profit organization to lead the development, management, and execution of a single event or series of events and engagements designed to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday in 2023. The RFP is being issued to identify qualified non-profit organizations with the...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Americans are living in a war zone
I read Asheville news every day here in Vegas because I miss my hometown. What I am writing here applies to Asheville as much as it does here. Asheville has a violent gun problem now. People shot every week. Same thing here. When I went to my local 7-Eleven yesterday...
FOX Carolina
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
my40.tv
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
Mountain Xpress
Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition announced
Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted now through Jan. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: The Haunted Trail returns with family-friendly fun
The Haunted Trail bills itself as “Asheville’s only family-friendly haunt,” and there’s a reason for that. “We believe it’s important for kids and their developing minds to have an outlet for Halloween that is more advanced than painting pumpkins but also not aggressive and vulgar,” says Lauren Rivas, creative director of Asheville Plays, which runs the trail. “This event from entrance to exit has been created with families in mind.”
Mountain Xpress
What a racket
Mountain Xpress
Merrimon Avenue conversion to start Oct. 10
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation:. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin a two-night process of converting Merrimon Avenue (U.S. 25) from Midland Road to W. T. Weaver Boulevard into a three-lane configuration the evening of Oct. 10. The new configuration from Midland...
