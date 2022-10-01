The reason that I teach is hard to narrow down to just one thing, and it is also hard to put into words. I will do my best to keep it short and sweet. As some of you know, I am an alumni of Polk County Schools. So my “WHY” I teach and my “WHY” I chose Polk County Schools go hand in hand. I was never an outstanding student during my time at Polk Schools. I struggled academically and emotionally, but that never stopped my teachers, administrators, coaches, and school staff from supporting me and encouraging me to figure out my dreams and to follow them.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO