CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
