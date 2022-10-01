Read full article on original website
'The state of South Carolina failed us:' Lowcountry family responds to MADD report
A new report released Tuesday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows more people died on South Carolina roads in 2021 than ever. About one-third of those deaths were drunk driving related. The report also shows that less than 50% of those arrested for a DUI are convicted in Charleston. The...
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
CCU expert evaluates sand dune damage after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian caused damage all along the Grand Strand. The strong storm surge overwashed many sand dunes, which are in place to protect beaches, roads, and homes. Now, many of those dunes are damaged. Before Ian even arrived, the U.S. Geological Survey forecasted problems...
Grand Strand residents continue clean up days after Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been two days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the palmetto state - impacting millions. Piles of leaves and branches outline the roads in Georgetown, despite being hit hard by the storm, the area is cleaning up. Vivian Allen, 81, a Georgetown...
Garden City businesses work through 'hardship' of storm damage to regain normalcy
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third full day of clean-up has passed in Garden City Beach. Atlantic Avenue remains closed from State Road 26-244 to Waccamaw Drive. At some times of the day, Cypress Avenue is inundated by the high tide. That's the current situation for residents,...
Gov. McMaster proposes stricter penalties for repeat violent offenders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In many cases, paying for dinner or a movie will cost you more than it would to bond out of a South Carolina jail, even if you committed a violent crime. It's something Governor Henry McMaster wants to change, but not everyone agrees on his...
Man sentenced for murdering stepfather who poured beer on his mother's head
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (WKRC) - A 20-year-old Texas man was sentenced Friday in the fatal shooting of his stepfather who, he says, was abusing his mother. Jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia guilty of killing 49-year-old Mark Ramos on March 5 in 2021. At the time of his arrest, he told...
