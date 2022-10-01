According to the National Health Service (NHS), your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in front of your neck in your trachea. A 2010 study published in the journal Informed Health explains that the thyroid gland plays a vital role in your body's metabolism and overall performance. The gland itself is part of the endocrine system and produces two main hormones: thyroxine or tetraiodothyronine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), per WebMD. The source notes that these hormones can affect everything from how fast your heart beats to whether you'll have a good night's sleep. When a disorder with the thyroid gland arises, the gland will produce too little or too many hormones, per WebMD.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO