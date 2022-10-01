Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
Boxing Scene
Arum Erupts: Hearn Wanted To Kill Fury-Joshua, I Knew He'd Find a Way To Sabotage It
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is standing firm on his position that Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, "killed" the possibility of a year-end showdown between the two domestic rivals. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks - with...
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
WWE・
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE・
Boxing Scene
O'Shaquie Foster-Rey Vargas: WBC To Order Vacant 130-Pound Title Fight
Rey Vargas has shifted his goal from unifying the featherweight titles to become a three-division titlist. The WBC Board of Governors unanimously approved a request filed by Vargas, its current featherweight champ, to challenge for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title. The unbeaten two-division title claimant will have to face number-one ranked WBC contender O’Shaquie Foster, with a 30-day negotiation period expected to be ordered in the coming days.
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
Boxing Scene
Zurdo on Canelo: We Used to Spar All the Time; Best Should Fight the Best
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez continues to insist that he has no qualms fighting Mexican countryman Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion, turned heads recently when he stated he was not interested in fighting fellow Mexicans, because it would be akin to committing an act of cultural treason. But many observers and fighters pointed out that all-Mexican fights have been a vaunted tradition in the sport and responsible for some of the greatest moments inside the ring.
Boxing Scene
Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match
Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
Boxing Scene
Moloney Twins Thrilled To Once Again Share The Stage In Melbourne
Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. Says Conor Benn Is Going To Crumble Under Pressure
A family rivalry over 30 years in the making will add another chapter to its saga Saturday when second-generation stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn continue the beef that first began with their fathers. Chris Eubank Sr. faced Nigel Benn in 1990 and scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
mmanews.com
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Willito Ortiz To Go Pro on October 26, Inks With Split-T Management
Puerto Rican amateur star Willito Ortiz has signed on with Split-T Management. Ortiz, 19-years old of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, compiled a total record of 48-4 and won four National Championships in a row (2019-2022). As a member of Team Puerto Rico, Ortiz amassed a Gold Medal at the 2019 Cinturon...
Boxing Scene
Tony Bellew Questions Why Fury is Even Considering a Charr Fight
Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has questioned Tyson Fury for considering the possibility of making a voluntary defense of the WBC world title against Mahmoud Charr on December 3. Negotiations have collapsed for a potential clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua, with both sides confirming that a deal will not...
Boxing Scene
Viddal Riley Added To Jonas-Dicaire Card on November 12
Fresh off a first-round stoppage win in his last outing, undefeated cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley (6-0, 3 KO’s) is today announced as the latest addition to the all-action BOXXER: Manchester card taking place at the AO Arena on Saturday, November 12th. Screened live and exclusively in the UK &...
