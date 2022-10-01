TORRINGTON — Sara Roberts operates a ghost kitchen called Greens N Things, a virtual restaurant that offers meals she delivers to customers up to five days a week. “I’ve been dreaming of opening my own business for about 10 years,” Roberts said in an interview at Sawyer’s Restaurant & Bar on Center Street, where she rents kitchen space. “I’ve been toying with the dynamics of it and the details and my mission and my vision for that for quite a while.”

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO