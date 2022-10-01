Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Related
darientimes.com
Police: Norwalk dad arrested after knocking football coach unconscious with helmet at game
NORWALK — Police have arrested a local parent they say struck a youth football coach in the head with a helmet at a game Sunday at Brien McMahon High School. Christopher Polk, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace, Norwalk police said.
darientimes.com
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
darientimes.com
As Alex Jones rages against CT trial, mom describes how one son lived — and one died — at Sandy Hook
WATERBURY — As Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones stood outside the courthouse Tuesday morning to complain that he was being treated unfairly by the press and the judge, Francine Wheeler, mother of Ben Wheeler, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told a jury of six how her older son Nate survived.
darientimes.com
'It's just really hard to move on every day': Derby mother shares personal domestic violence story
NEW HAVEN — Melissa Acquefreda of Derby lost her 20-year-old daughter, Rosalie, to a domestic violence homicide two years ago, leaving behind a child who witnessed the fatal act. Now, even when things are progressing, she said it’s still not easy to go on. “It's just really hard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
darientimes.com
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
darientimes.com
Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved
Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
darientimes.com
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple
My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
darientimes.com
Darien's return to pre-pandemic sign rules means no banners, sandwich boards, flashing neon
DARIEN — Stores, restaurants and other businesses have until Oct. 10 to take down their banners and sandwich boards. After more than two years of loosened sign rules, town officials say it's time for things to return to normal. “I think there is an expectation from the town in...
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: CT's public transportation needs help and Jim Himes can do that
Having lived in lower Fairfield County for the majority of my 56 years, I can remember when my family used to drive to New Haven for theater and dinners on a weekday evening. I remember when the state’s highways and transportation system worked. Today, I am reluctant to drive the eight miles from Darien to Westport for a weeknight dinner for fear of losing my mind sitting in traffic. And I shudder to consider having to commute to work in Fairfield County every day. Our state must improve its transportation systems, and, thankfully, help is on the way.
Comments / 0