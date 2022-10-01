Having lived in lower Fairfield County for the majority of my 56 years, I can remember when my family used to drive to New Haven for theater and dinners on a weekday evening. I remember when the state’s highways and transportation system worked. Today, I am reluctant to drive the eight miles from Darien to Westport for a weeknight dinner for fear of losing my mind sitting in traffic. And I shudder to consider having to commute to work in Fairfield County every day. Our state must improve its transportation systems, and, thankfully, help is on the way.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO