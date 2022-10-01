ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

donna
3d ago

College crowd and beer. Well, get prepared, these kids don’t have a lick of common sense, so you better hire a lot of security or watch the place go to hell.

Steve Kormanec
3d ago

now, isn't it obvious why they dont want the mall casino?.... they probably want it on campus or at least closer...

Man with a plan
3d ago

looks like a good place to get one of those drunk kids to knock me down and I can sue the college. thank you psu early retirement coming my way !!

An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft

An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season

After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Big Spring girls volleyball downs West Perry in Mid-Penn Colonial showdown

Big Spring (7-2) swept West Perry (2-9) in a Mid-Penn Colonial girls volleyball tilt Tuesday. The Bulldogs blanked the Mustangs 25-12, 25-20, 25-11. Chloe Hagenbuch paced the Bulldogs with 34 assists, 11 digs, and 3 aces. Camry Madden tallied 13 kills and 9 digs, while Kira Eisenberg accounted for 12 kills and 14 digs. Teammate Lauren Finkenbinder chipped in 14 digs, respectively.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers

Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
