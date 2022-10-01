With kickoff set for 2:30, we target getting to our parking lot around 11:30. We hit the mark almost on the nose arriving as 11:30 rolls over on the clock. A different scene welcomes us today. In past seasons being in the lot 3 hours before kickoff, we would be one of the first 3 or 4 cars to arrive. Today the lot is more than half full and filling up quickly. We get a spot and set up our area. It is a beautiful day for football and tailgating.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO