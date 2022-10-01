Read full article on original website
Stock up, Stock Down: Post Iowa State
It might not have been pretty, but it was certainly entertaining especially if you like the strength of your heart tested. The Jayhawks sent the Hawkeyes back to their cornfields with a second consecutive loss and their first to the Jayhawks since 2014. The AP pollsters corrected their mistake from last week and ranked the Jayhawks 19th after last week’s numbers 16, 17, 18, 21, and 24 ranked teams all lost.
Sunflower Showdown tickets soar as both KU, K-State rank in AP top 25
Fans looking to attend the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will likely pay a premium price for tickets.
View from Stands: Iowa State
With kickoff set for 2:30, we target getting to our parking lot around 11:30. We hit the mark almost on the nose arriving as 11:30 rolls over on the clock. A different scene welcomes us today. In past seasons being in the lot 3 hours before kickoff, we would be one of the first 3 or 4 cars to arrive. Today the lot is more than half full and filling up quickly. We get a spot and set up our area. It is a beautiful day for football and tailgating.
Notebook: Betting Lines Open For Kansas vs TCU
With college football nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, FBS stat leaders in major categories are clear. Stats are not subjective — they are concrete — but the leaders are not limited to just the big names in the Power Five. A lot of the players within the top 10, for each category, are from other schools across the country.
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
Lance Leipold comments on Wisconsin opening, relationship with Paul Chryst
Lance Leipold is at Kansas and producing big things for the Jayhawks, racing into the AP Top 25 behind a 5-0 start to the season. That comes after a 2-10 record in Leipold’s first season with the program in 2021. On Tuesday, Leipold addressed the recent vacancy at Wisconsin...
Kansas farmer reports crops doing well despite drought conditions
Drought conditions exist through much of Kansas and one farmer is seeing the impact. Lucas Heinen grows corn and soybeans at his farm in Brown County, Kansas.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity
DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
Firefighters battle East Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a house fire in East Topeka on Tuesday. According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, a single-family residence is caught on fire at 726 SE Lawrence St. It is not known currently if anyone has been injured or what the extent of the fire is. […]
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
Overland Park approves $49M in bonds for Bluhawk sports complex
The Overland Park City Council approved $49 million in sales tax and revenue bonds to support a multisport facility at Bluhawk.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Olathe boy found
The Olathe Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 on West Virginia Lane.
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
MISSING: Raytown teen who didn’t come home from school Wednesday
The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
