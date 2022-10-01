ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockchalktalk.com

Stock up, Stock Down: Post Iowa State

It might not have been pretty, but it was certainly entertaining especially if you like the strength of your heart tested. The Jayhawks sent the Hawkeyes back to their cornfields with a second consecutive loss and their first to the Jayhawks since 2014. The AP pollsters corrected their mistake from last week and ranked the Jayhawks 19th after last week’s numbers 16, 17, 18, 21, and 24 ranked teams all lost.
AMES, IA
rockchalktalk.com

View from Stands: Iowa State

With kickoff set for 2:30, we target getting to our parking lot around 11:30. We hit the mark almost on the nose arriving as 11:30 rolls over on the clock. A different scene welcomes us today. In past seasons being in the lot 3 hours before kickoff, we would be one of the first 3 or 4 cars to arrive. Today the lot is more than half full and filling up quickly. We get a spot and set up our area. It is a beautiful day for football and tailgating.
AMES, IA
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Betting Lines Open For Kansas vs TCU

With college football nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, FBS stat leaders in major categories are clear. Stats are not subjective — they are concrete — but the leaders are not limited to just the big names in the Power Five. A lot of the players within the top 10, for each category, are from other schools across the country.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Isu#The Kansas Jayhawks
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KAKE TV

Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity

DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
DE SOTO, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters battle East Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a house fire in East Topeka on Tuesday. According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, a single-family residence is caught on fire at 726 SE Lawrence St. It is not known currently if anyone has been injured or what the extent of the fire is. […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas

BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy