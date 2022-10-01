Forecast: Clear & mild as water levels continue to recede

The damage has been catastrophic here in Southwest Florida. As we start our road to recovery, the weather team and all of ABC7 hopes you and your loved ones are safe and well.

We are slowly drying out through the weekend with water levels receding.

Overnight, it will be mild, not as humid, with lows falling into the lower 70’s and upper 60’s.

Through midweek, we will continue to see lots of sunshine and temperatures below average in the mid 80’sThe humidity is also ultra low, which will be great for cleanup work along with comfortable conditions for sleeping.