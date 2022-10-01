ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY

Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience

It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
BRONX, NY
Over the Monster

Daily Links: An Emotional End To The Season

With a mutual option for next year looming, Tommy Pham didn’t really perform and he’s not happy about it. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe) Everybody involved in Red Sox decision-making can’t stop saying how much they love Xander Bogaerts. Gee, I wonder if there are any actions they could possibly take to prove it. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

BetMGM bonus code for MLB, NFL Week 5: $1,000 risk-free bet

NBC Sports

Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process

Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

When is Patriots throwback game? New England will wear red jerseys Week 5 vs. Lions

For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will be decked out in red as the team holds its first Throwback Game of the season. With the NFL relaxing its rules on helmet variations, the Patriots are the latest team to bring back alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season. The Patriots will do so by bringing back their popular red jerseys and white helmets with the vintage “Pat Patriot” logo for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
