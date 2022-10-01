Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.

