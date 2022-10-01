Read full article on original website
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Eric Hosmer doesn’t fit on 2023 Red Sox roster but Alex Cora would welcome him back
BOSTON -- On paper, there doesn’t look to be a fit for Eric Hosmer on the 2023 Red Sox roster. With the emergence of Triston Casas, Boston probably doesn’t need two left-handed first basemen in their 26-man group. But there’s world in which Hosmer does return, and it’s...
Dave Dombrowski’s Phillies success proves Red Sox didn’t need to fire him
Former Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski ends Phillies postseason drought. Barely three years after he was unceremoniously fired during a Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway Park and less than two years after getting hired by the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski has built another postseason team.
‘We are on track to do what we set out to do’: Chaim Bloom on the future of the Red Sox
Boston's chief baseball officer faces a number of questions heading into the offseason. As a disappointing Red Sox season comes to a close, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom faces an ever-growing number of questions regarding the future of the club. Bloom recently sat down with the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham...
Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez in Red Sox lineup for season finale as their free agency approaches
BOSTON — Pending free agents Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both are in the lineup for the Red Sox for the 2022 season finale. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. here at Fenway Park. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million remaining on...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY
Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts on grand slam: ‘Sometimes, stuff is meant to be’
BOSTON -- As the rain poured down at Fenway Park and Rafael Devers jogged to first base after working a walk in the fifth inning Tuesday night, Xander Bogaerts had a weird feeling. With the bases loaded in what might be one of his final games in a Red Sox uniform, the star shortstop thought he was about to do something special.
Yankees Reportedly Likely To Pursue Angels' Shohei Ohtani Heavily
The New York Yankees reportedly are still heavily interested in Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani after two failed attempts to land him.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience
It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
Over the Monster
Daily Links: An Emotional End To The Season
With a mutual option for next year looming, Tommy Pham didn’t really perform and he’s not happy about it. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe) Everybody involved in Red Sox decision-making can’t stop saying how much they love Xander Bogaerts. Gee, I wonder if there are any actions they could possibly take to prove it. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)
BetMGM bonus code for MLB, NFL Week 5: $1,000 risk-free bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our new BetMGM bonus code, first-time bettors can sign up with the “King of Sportsbooks” with a fully-insured first bet by clicking...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process
Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
When is Patriots throwback game? New England will wear red jerseys Week 5 vs. Lions
For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will be decked out in red as the team holds its first Throwback Game of the season. With the NFL relaxing its rules on helmet variations, the Patriots are the latest team to bring back alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season. The Patriots will do so by bringing back their popular red jerseys and white helmets with the vintage “Pat Patriot” logo for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
