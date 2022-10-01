ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners QB Gabriel Knocked Out Of TCU Game

By David Griffin
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubVaH_0iIFRSUT00
Credit: Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners appear to be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

While sliding on the turf following a 3-yard run, Dillon Gabriel took a vicious hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Hodge’s hit pinned Gabriel’s head into the ground and left him motionless on the field for a brief period of time.

Hodge was called for a 15-yard penalty and a targeting call that disqualified him from the game.

Following his disqualification, Hodge was seen on the TCU sideline with his head down and a towel over his head.

During the second quarter, Gabriel was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation. Davis Beville was installed as quarterback in Gabriel’s absence.

After the game, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said Gabriel is under concussion protocol.

TCU defeated OU 55-24 in Fort Worth.

This is a developing story.

